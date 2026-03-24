NEW YORK, NY - Property buyers and sellers in Manhattan often encounter confusion about the distinction between closing attorneys and real estate attorneys in New York City transactions. Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky of Avenue Law Firm ) clarifies the roles these legal professionals serve and explains why comprehensive representation from contract to closing provides better protection for clients' substantial investments.

According to Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, while the terms are often used interchangeably, they describe different aspects of legal representation in property transactions. A closing attorney specifically handles the final steps of transferring ownership, including document preparation, deed recording with the Office of the City Register, and fund coordination. "Most real estate attorneys in Manhattan also serve as closing attorneys," Zinkovetsky explains. "The distinction is about timing and scope of service rather than two separate professionals."

Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky emphasizes that real estate attorneys provide comprehensive representation throughout the entire transaction, from initial contract review through negotiations, due diligence, and closing. This broader scope includes examining offering plans for new developments, reviewing co-op and condo financial statements, checking for building violations or pending litigation, identifying potential legal issues, and handling negotiations when disputes arise over contract terms, inspection results, or closing conditions.

Zinkovetsky notes that while New York law does not strictly require attorney representation in real estate transactions, the practice is virtually standard in Manhattan and throughout New York City. Under New York Real Property Law Section 291, an unrecorded conveyance can be void against a later good-faith purchaser whose conveyance is recorded first, making timely and accurate recording critical to protecting ownership rights. "The benefits of hiring legal counsel far outweigh the cost, particularly given the complexity of New York City real estate law and the high financial stakes involved," he adds.

The closing process in Manhattan typically takes 60 to 90 days from contract signing to deed recording, according to Avenue Law Firm. Co-op transactions often take longer due to board approval requirements, which can add four to eight weeks to the timeline. Condo closings typically move faster because most do not require board approval. Attorney Zinkovetsky handles all aspects of the transaction, including coordination with lenders and managing agents, title searches to verify ownership and check for liens or judgments, mortgage processing coordination, and preparation of all closing documents.

Manhattan closings involve coordination with multiple parties, including lenders, title companies, and representatives for both buyer and seller. The attorney reviews title reports to confirm the seller has clear ownership to transfer, calculates closing costs including adjustments for items like property taxes and common charges or co-op maintenance, prepares the closing statement showing exactly how funds are distributed, and guides clients through signing documents on closing day. For deeded property such as condos and townhouses, the attorney coordinates deed and mortgage recording with the City Register through ACRIS (Automated City Register Information System).

"Real estate agents and attorneys serve completely different roles in Manhattan property transactions," notes the firm. While agents focus on marketing properties and negotiating basic deal terms, attorneys handle all legal aspects, including contract drafting and review, legal due diligence, title examination, and closing representation. New York Judiciary Law Section 478 generally prohibits the practice of law by non-attorneys, which is why legal review and drafting should be handled by licensed counsel. "Your agent helps you find the property and negotiate the purchase or sale, but your attorney protects your legal interests and ensures the transaction complies with New York law," Zinkovetsky advises.

Attorney fees for Manhattan real estate transactions typically range from $2,000 to $4,000 or more, depending on complexity and scope of representation. Co-op transactions often cost more than condo transactions due to the additional work involved in board package preparation and review. Many attorneys charge flat fees for residential transactions, though some charge hourly rates for complex commercial deals. Given that contract negotiation and due diligence often save clients far more than the attorney fee, early representation typically provides better value than hiring counsel only at closing.

Manhattan property transactions involve substantial financial commitment and legal requirements. Early attorney representation during contract negotiation and due diligence provides important legal protections that help identify unfavorable terms, title problems, building financial issues, and other concerns before clients are committed to the purchase. For those buying or selling property in Manhattan, working with experienced legal counsel from contract through closing ensures the transaction proceeds smoothly and interests are properly protected throughout the process.

About Avenue Law Firm:

Avenue Law Firm is a Manhattan-based law firm focused on residential and commercial real estate transactions throughout Manhattan and the New York metropolitan area. Led by attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, who has been named a Super Lawyers "Rising Star" for eight consecutive years, the firm represents local and international clients in neighborhoods across Manhattan, including the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Midtown, Chelsea, Greenwich Village, SoHo, Tribeca, and the Financial District. The firm also handles transactions in Westchester County, Long Island, the Hamptons, and New Jersey. For consultations, call (212) 729-4090.

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