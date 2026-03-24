The Margaret River Experience WA Launches New 24/7 Online Booking System

Margaret River, Western Australia - The Margaret River Experience WA has rolled out a new online booking system, making it easier for customers to plan and secure their tours at any time of day.

The new platform gives visitors the flexibility to check live availability and book instantly at any time, day or night. It's designed for convenience, whether someone is planning their trip weeks in advance or deciding on a last-minute experience while already in the region.

Built using technology from FareHarbor, the system offers a smooth and reliable booking process across both desktop and mobile. Customers can browse tour options, lock in their preferred dates, and receive immediate confirmation, all in just a few clicks.

Jye, from The Margaret River Experience WA, said the update was all about improving the overall customer experience.“We know people want things to be quick and simple when they're booking tours. This gives them that freedom to jump online, see what's available, and get it sorted straight away.”

The move is part of a broader effort to continually improve how guests interact with the business while keeping things straightforward and user-friendly.

The Margaret River Experience WA offers locally guided private tours that showcase the best of the region in a relaxed, authentic way. Their offerings include brewery tours, winery tours, private group tours, and customised day trips that visit well-known cellar doors, boutique wineries, and popular craft breweries.

Guests can expect a mix of wine tasting, behind-the-scenes brewery visits, local food experiences, and scenic stops throughout the Margaret River region. The tours are designed for couples, small groups, and larger groups of up to 20 people seeking a more personalised experience, with knowledgeable local guides leading the way.

The business has built a strong reputation over time, earning recognition through the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards and maintaining consistent five-star ratings on Facebook, Google, and Tripadvisor. This reflects a continued focus on quality service, memorable tours, and genuine local insight.