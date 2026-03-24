Robert August Unveils The Fulton St. Chelsea Boot No. 8345: A Cognac Hand-Patina Masterpiece

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"The Fulton St. Chelsea Boot from Robert August"The Fulton St. Chelsea Boot No. 8345 from Robert August is a luxury, made-to-order men's boot that showcases Italian craftsmanship, rich patina work, and durable Goodyear welt construction, positioned as a premium staple in the brand's Chicago-inspired collection.

Luxury footwear label Robert August announces the release of The Fulton St. Chelsea Boot No. 8345, a refined menswear essential that merges traditional European craftsmanship with modern Chicago style. Handcrafted in Spain and finished with a rich Cognac Original Hand Patina, this new entry in the Fulton St. line is designed for discerning men who demand both presence and performance from their footwear.

Design And Materials

The Fulton St. Chelsea Boot No. 8345 is built around Italian calf leather, elevated by a Cognac Original Hand Patina on the cap toe, front, and sides, giving each pair a uniquely nuanced finish. The boot is anchored visually by a contrasting black back strap and cognac elastic, creating a distinctive yet understated profile suitable for tailored and casual looks alike.

Inside, a black calf leather lining offers a smooth, breathable environment for all-day wear, complementing the sleek exterior. Underfoot, a cognac hand-painted leather sole with rubber buttons delivers an elegant look while enhancing grip and durability on city streets.

Construction And Last

Constructed using time-honored Goodyear Welt methods, the Fulton St. Chelsea Boot No. 8345 is engineered for longevity, comfort, and resolability, supporting years of regular wear. The city welt and black outsole contribute to a streamlined, urban-ready silhouette that resists the elements while maintaining a dress-appropriate edge.

The boot is shaped on The 773 Last, featuring a slightly squared toe that balances contemporary sharpness with classic proportions. This last choice gives the boot a confident stance, pairing effortlessly with everything from slim tailoring to dark denim.

Brand Positioning

Part of Robert August's broader made-to-order offering, the Fulton St. Chelsea Boot No. 8345 reflects the brand's philosophy:“It's not just a shoe, it's a statement,” emphasizing individuality and craftsmanship over fast fashion. Each pair is crafted to order, reinforcing exclusivity and attention to detail for clients worldwide

About Robert August

Robert August is a Chicago-based luxury footwear and leather goods brand specializing in made-to-order designs handcrafted in Spain and delivered globally. With a focus on premium materials, customizable details, and traditional construction techniques, the brand offers discerning customers a curated collection of shoes and boots that stand apart in both style and substance.

For product details, availability, and customization options for The Fulton St. Chelsea Boot No. 8345, please visit augustapparel.