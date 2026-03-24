Colorado Car Accident Chiropractors Announces Featured Practitioner: Dr. Josh Johnston

DENVER, CO - March 24, 2026 - Colorado Car Accident Chiropractors, a specialized directory connecting auto accident victims with verified trauma-informed practitioners across Colorado, announced today the addition of Dr. Josh Johnston to its curated network of featured providers. Dr. Johnston brings over 25 years of clinical experience specializing in post-accident spinal care to the platform's growing roster of vetted chiropractors.

The directory, which serves as a critical resource for Colorado residents navigating the aftermath of vehicular collisions, carefully evaluates each practitioner based on clinical expertise, diagnostic capabilities, documentation standards, and patient outcomes. Dr. Johnston's extensive background in auto accident injuries and commitment to evidence-based treatment protocols align with the platform's mission to connect patients with specialists who understand the complex biomechanics of collision-related trauma.

"I believe that life is meant to be lived to the fullest. It is impossible to live a life like that when pain is present. My staff and I care deeply about helping others who need to find a way out of their pain," stated Dr. Johnston, who has served as Clinic Director and Chiropractor at Vitality Health Center and Colorado Injury Center in Denver since 1999.

Dr. Johnston earned his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Parker University in Dallas, Texas, in 1999, following a Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology from Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California. He holds Colorado License #4764 and has completed all four parts of the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners, including specialized certification in Physiotherapy and Myofascial Therapy. His clinical training includes an internship at Parker Clinic in Irving, Texas, where he developed specialized skills in treating complex musculoskeletal injuries.

As a Post-Accident Spinal Care Specialist, Dr. Johnston has contributed to advancing the field through published research. His 2016 publication, co-authored with M. Studin, "Disc and Ligament Injuries: How Spinal Experts Document Causality," addresses critical documentation standards necessary for insurance claims and legal proceedings following auto accidents. This expertise proves essential for patients navigating Colorado's insurance landscape while recovering from whiplash-associated disorders, radiculopathy, herniated discs, and soft tissue trauma.

Colorado Car Accident Chiropractors established its directory to address a persistent gap in post-collision care: the difficulty accident victims face when seeking providers trained in trauma-informed treatment protocols. The platform's vetting process ensures featured practitioners demonstrate expertise in neuro-inflammation management, ligament laxity diagnostics, and the psychological impact of traumatic injury-capabilities that extend beyond standard chiropractic adjustments.

The directory serves multiple communities throughout the Front Range, from Aurora to Arvada and Cherry Creek to Colorado Springs. Resources are available in both English and Spanish, ensuring Colorado's diverse population can access qualified care. The platform functions as a bridge between auto accident victims and Colorado Crash Recovery Experts who possess the clinical knowledge, diagnostic technology, and legal understanding necessary to support complete recovery.

Each practitioner in the network, including Dr. Johnston, maintains current certifications and adheres to AMA documentation guidelines. These standards prove critical for patients managing Med-Pay and PIP coverage, as comprehensive documentation affects both insurance reimbursement and potential legal proceedings. The directory's commitment to quality extends beyond listing providers-it curates specialists based on their collaborative approach to working with attorneys, insurance companies, and other healthcare professionals.

Dr. Johnston maintains an active membership in the Academy of Chiropractic and the Colorado Chiropractic Association, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to professional development and industry standards. His quarter-century of experience in Local Accident Injury Adjustments positions him as a valuable resource for patients requiring specialized care following vehicular trauma.

The platform continues expanding its network of vetted providers while developing educational content written by licensed professionals. Articles cover topics ranging from understanding Med-Pay benefits to recognizing delayed injury symptoms, providing evidence-based information during a vulnerable time when accident victims face conflicting advice and insurance companies often minimize legitimate claims.

For more information, please contact Colorado Car Accident Chiropractors at .

About Colorado Car Accident Chiropractors

Colorado Car Accident Chiropractors connects auto accident victims throughout Colorado with verified specialists who possess clinical expertise in trauma-informed care, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and comprehensive knowledge of insurance and legal documentation requirements. The platform serves English and Spanish-speaking communities across the Front Range with educational resources and carefully curated provider connections.