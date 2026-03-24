Lawzana Launches Lawzana Flow AI-Powered Case Management For Every Firm Size

Making legal AI actually accessible.

Lawzana today announced Lawzana Flow, an AI-powered case management platform built for law firms of all sizes. The platform puts case tracking, client intake, and AI document review in one place. No enterprise minimums. No expensive setup. Pricing that scales with your firm.

The legal tech market has split into two camps. On one side: expensive enterprise tools like Harvey and Legora, which cost $30,000 or more and require serious IT infrastructure. On the other: fragmented practice management software that barely touches AI. Lawzana Flow is built for everyone. Those tools ignore solo practitioners, boutique practices, and growing firms that need real AI without a six-figure contract.

How it works

Lawzana Flow does three things:

Case management. The system tracks matters, learns your patterns, surfaces high-priority cases, and flags potential conflicts before they become problems. Deadlines are managed automatically.

Client intake and conflict screening. Intake forms adapt to your practice area. New clients are screened against your existing database in seconds, not hours.

Document review and AI legal drafting . AI handles drafting, document assembly, research summaries, and memos. One place for everything, no switching between tools for each task.

Most competitors add AI onto existing software as an afterthought. Lawzana Flow was designed the other way around: operations first, AI throughout.

Why this matters

Seven in ten law firms haven't adopted AI tools yet. That's not because they don't want to. It's because everything on the market was priced for BigLaw. Lawzana Flow was built for everyone else.

"The AI revolution in law was being sold exclusively to the wealthiest 200 firms," said Aurélien Bard, co-founder of Lawzana. "We built Lawzana Flow for 200,000 other law firms. The practices that manage complex cases, bill clients, and scale operations without massive budgets. AI shouldn't be a luxury. It should be standard."

Early results from pilot firms

Pilot firms reported faster intake, fewer data entry errors, and quicker turnaround from first client contact to open case. The areas with the most impact: intake automation and document drafting, which are two of the biggest time drains at any firm regardless of size.

Availability and pricing

Lawzana Flow is available today at lawzana/flow. Pricing starts at $79/user/month. No setup fees, no seat minimums, no per-matter charges. There's a free 14-day trial with full access.

The platform works for solo practitioners and firms with multiple offices. Zapier integration and connections to major document management systems are available now, with more integrations coming later in 2026.

What sets Lawzana Flow apart

It's not bolted on. Most legal tech adds AI through acquisitions or third-party plugins. Lawzana Flow was built from day one as an integrated system, not a patchwork.

No enterprise contracts. No minimum team size. No "contact sales for pricing" pages. You see the price, you sign up, you start.

Built by people who've worked in legal tech for years. Lawzana's founding team has spent four years building Lawzana into a legal marketing platform that connects thousands of law firms with clients across 50+ countries. They know where the pain is.

Compliance is handled. SOC 2 Type II infrastructure, end-to-end encryption, role-based access, and full audit logs. Attorney-client privilege and state bar regulations are built into how the platform handles data.

Coming next

Two things on Lawzana's near-term roadmap:

Integrations with additional legal and practice management platforms

Pre-built workflows and intake forms for 20+ practice areas, including PI, family law, criminal, corporate, and immigration

About Lawzana

Lawzana is a legal technology company built in Asia by two European co-founders: Aurélien Bard, from France, and Antonio Fernandez, from Spain. Founded in 2021, Lawzana connects thousands of law firms with clients across 50+ countries through its legal marketing platform. Lawzana Flow is the company's next product - case management and AI tools for firms that don't have enterprise budgets. Learn more at lawzana or lawzana/flow.