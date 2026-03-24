Lithotripsy Devices Market Size To Reach USD 2.36 Billion By 2031 Driven By Minimally Invasive Care And Expanding Outpatient Adoption
Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the lithotripsy devices market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Introduction
According to Mordor Intelligence, the lithotripsy devices market size is estimated at USD 1.75 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 1.84 billion in 2026, reaching USD 2.36 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period. This upward trend reflects consistent demand for efficient stone management solutions across hospitals and outpatient settings.
The lithotripsy devices industry is benefiting from a clear transition away from traditional surgical approaches toward image-guided and minimally invasive procedures. With growing awareness among patients and clinicians, there is a strong preference for treatments that reduce hospital stays and recovery time. This shift is also contributing to improved lithotripsy devices market share across ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics.
Key Trends Shaping the Lithotripsy Devices Market
Shift Toward Minimally Invasive and Precision-Based Treatments
A major factor influencing lithotripsy devices market trends is the growing use of minimally invasive techniques. Healthcare providers are increasingly choosing procedures that allow faster recovery and lower complication risks. This trend is supporting the adoption of advanced lithotripters designed for precision targeting of stones while preserving surrounding tissue.
Rising Adoption of Advanced Laser Technologies
The lithotripsy devices industry is seeing increased use of next-generation laser systems, including thulium fiber lasers. These systems offer improved stone fragmentation and shorter procedure times, making them attractive for both surgeons and healthcare facilities. As a result, they are playing an important role in shaping lithotripsy devices market growth.
Integration of Imaging and Treatment Systems
Another notable lithotripsy devices market trend is the integration of imaging technologies with treatment platforms. Real-time imaging support allows better visualization during procedures, leading to improved outcomes. This integration is enhancing workflow efficiency and increasing confidence among clinicians.
Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:
Lithotripsy Devices Market Segmentation
By Device Type
Extracorporeal shock-wave lithotripters
Intracorporeal lithotripters
By Modality
Stand-alone systems
Portable and table-top systems
By Application
Kidney stones
Ureteral stones
Bladder stones
Bile-duct stones
Pancreatic stones
Salivary-gland stones
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory surgical centers
Specialty clinics
Other healthcare facilities
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Key Players in the Lithotripsy Devices Industry
The competitive landscape of the lithotripsy devices market is moderately fragmented, with established companies and emerging innovators contributing to product development and market expansion.
Leading Companies
EDAP TMS
DirexGroup
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cook Medical LLC
Olympus Corporation
Conclusion
The lithotripsy devices market is set for steady progress as healthcare systems continue to prioritize effective and patient-friendly treatment options. The increasing use of minimally invasive procedures, combined with improvements in device performance, is supporting sustained lithotripsy devices market growth.
The shift toward outpatient care and portable solutions is expected to further expand access to treatment, particularly in developing regions. At the same time, advancements in laser and ultrasound technologies are enhancing the efficiency and reliability of lithotripsy procedures, strengthening the overall lithotripsy devices market forecast.
Industry Related Reports
Electrophysiology Market:
The market is growing due to increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in mapping, navigation, and ablation technologies.
Get more insights:
Sleeping Aids Market size:
The market is projected to grow from USD 97.80 billion in 2026 to USD 134.47 billion by 2031, driven by rising sleep disorders, increasing stress levels, and growing demand for both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical sleep solutions.
Get more insights:
Dental Imaging Market share:
The market is expected to grow from USD 3.20 billion in 2026 to USD 5.33 billion by 2031, supported by increasing demand for advanced dental diagnostics, rising adoption of digital imaging technologies, and growing awareness of oral health.
Get more insights:
About Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment