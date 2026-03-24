Lithotripsy Devices Market Size To Reach USD 2.36 Billion By 2031 Driven By Minimally Invasive Care And Expanding Outpatient Adoption

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Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the lithotripsy devices market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to Mordor Intelligence, the lithotripsy devices market size is estimated at USD 1.75 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 1.84 billion in 2026, reaching USD 2.36 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period. This upward trend reflects consistent demand for efficient stone management solutions across hospitals and outpatient settings.

The lithotripsy devices industry is benefiting from a clear transition away from traditional surgical approaches toward image-guided and minimally invasive procedures. With growing awareness among patients and clinicians, there is a strong preference for treatments that reduce hospital stays and recovery time. This shift is also contributing to improved lithotripsy devices market share across ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics.

Key Trends Shaping the Lithotripsy Devices Market

Shift Toward Minimally Invasive and Precision-Based Treatments

A major factor influencing lithotripsy devices market trends is the growing use of minimally invasive techniques. Healthcare providers are increasingly choosing procedures that allow faster recovery and lower complication risks. This trend is supporting the adoption of advanced lithotripters designed for precision targeting of stones while preserving surrounding tissue.

Rising Adoption of Advanced Laser Technologies

The lithotripsy devices industry is seeing increased use of next-generation laser systems, including thulium fiber lasers. These systems offer improved stone fragmentation and shorter procedure times, making them attractive for both surgeons and healthcare facilities. As a result, they are playing an important role in shaping lithotripsy devices market growth.

Integration of Imaging and Treatment Systems

Another notable lithotripsy devices market trend is the integration of imaging technologies with treatment platforms. Real-time imaging support allows better visualization during procedures, leading to improved outcomes. This integration is enhancing workflow efficiency and increasing confidence among clinicians.

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Lithotripsy Devices Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Extracorporeal shock-wave lithotripters

Intracorporeal lithotripters

By Modality

Stand-alone systems

Portable and table-top systems

By Application

Kidney stones

Ureteral stones

Bladder stones

Bile-duct stones

Pancreatic stones

Salivary-gland stones

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Specialty clinics

Other healthcare facilities

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Players in the Lithotripsy Devices Industry

The competitive landscape of the lithotripsy devices market is moderately fragmented, with established companies and emerging innovators contributing to product development and market expansion.

Leading Companies

EDAP TMS

DirexGroup

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical LLC

Olympus Corporation

Conclusion

The lithotripsy devices market is set for steady progress as healthcare systems continue to prioritize effective and patient-friendly treatment options. The increasing use of minimally invasive procedures, combined with improvements in device performance, is supporting sustained lithotripsy devices market growth.

The shift toward outpatient care and portable solutions is expected to further expand access to treatment, particularly in developing regions. At the same time, advancements in laser and ultrasound technologies are enhancing the efficiency and reliability of lithotripsy procedures, strengthening the overall lithotripsy devices market forecast.

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