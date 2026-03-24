Jason Markusen Encourages Individuals To Build Stronger Leadership Habits And Positive Culture

MENAFN - GetNews) West Fargo entrepreneur Jason Markusen highlights the importance of mindset, leadership habits, and team culture in today's fast-moving world.

Entrepreneur and leadership advocate Jason Markusen, owner and CEO of Energized 4 Life, is encouraging individuals and teams to focus more intentionally on leadership habits, positive culture, and personal energy as foundational elements of success in work and life.

Markusen believes many people underestimate how much everyday habits and mindset shape their outcomes. Through his work and public conversations about leadership, he hopes to spark more awareness around the importance of building strong personal and team cultures.

“I think most people overcomplicate success,” Markusen said.“A lot of it comes down to simple habits repeated consistently over time.”

His message comes at a time when workplace engagement and motivation remain major challenges across industries. According to Gallup's 2023 State of the Global Workplace report, only 23% of employees worldwide say they feel engaged at work, while disengagement costs the global economy an estimated $8.8 trillion in lost productivity each year.

Markusen says those numbers highlight the need for leaders and individuals alike to focus on culture and motivation.

“Energy, attitude, and leadership all go together,” Markusen explained.“People perform better when they feel inspired and when they believe their work matters.”

Over the years, Markusen has worked on several entrepreneurial ventures and collaborative projects, including helping develop the Quiver app with a small team. Those experiences shaped his belief that ideas grow through collaboration, focus, and action.

“I've always enjoyed building things,” he said.“Whether it's a project, a team, or a business, I like seeing ideas turn into something real.”

Today, through his platform Energized 4 Life, Markusen often discusses topics such as leadership mindset, organization, motivation, and team building. His goal is not to promote quick fixes but to encourage people to adopt consistent habits that support long-term growth.

One of the simplest habits he recommends is writing down daily priorities.

“If it isn't written down, it's easy to lose focus,” Markusen said.“Clarity helps people stay productive.”

Research supports that idea. A study by Dominican University of California found that people who write down their goals are 42% more likely to achieve them compared to those who keep goals only in their minds.

Markusen also believes physical movement and stepping away from work can help people regain focus when they feel overwhelmed.

“Sometimes the best thing you can do is move,” he said.“Go for a walk, work out, reset your thinking, and come back with a clearer mind.”

Another area he hopes people will prioritize is team culture. According to research from MIT Sloan, organizations with strong workplace cultures see higher employee satisfaction and stronger long-term performance.

“Culture doesn't happen by accident,” Markusen said.“It's built by the habits, attitudes, and expectations people bring every day.”

Markusen encourages individuals to start small. Instead of waiting for a perfect plan, he believes people should take consistent action toward their goals.

“Ask better questions,” he said.“What's the next step? What's one habit that would move things forward today? Those small actions add up.”

Call to Action

Markusen encourages individuals, leaders, and entrepreneurs to begin strengthening their mindset and culture by taking a few simple steps:



Write down three clear priorities each day.

Focus on building positive environments within teams and workplaces.

Take regular breaks for movement and reflection to maintain energy.

Ask better questions when approaching challenges or new ideas. Stay consistent with small habits that support long-term growth.

“Leadership shows up everywhere,” Markusen said.“In business, in families, in teams. When people believe they're capable of more and take action on that belief, good things tend to follow.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Jason Markusen

Jason Markusen is an entrepreneur based in Fargo/West Fargo, North Dakota and the Owner and CEO of Energized 4 Life, an online business focused on leadership, motivation, and personal growth. Originally from Park River, North Dakota, Markusen holds degrees in education and leadership from the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University. Throughout his career he has been involved in several entrepreneurial ventures and collaborative projects, including work on the Quiver app. Markusen focuses on helping individuals and teams strengthen leadership habits, build positive culture, and stay motivated in pursuing their goals.

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