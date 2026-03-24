Interstitial Lung Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 120+ Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Interstitial Lung Diseases Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 120+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in the Interstitial Lung Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Interstitial Lung Diseases pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Interstitial Lung Diseases pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Interstitial Lung Diseases Pipeline Report



On March 20, 2026- Liquidia Technologies Inc. initiated a phase 3 study aims to demonstrate the safety and tolerability of L606 in patients with PAH or PH-ILD. The study will determine the short-term and long-term safety and tolerability of L606 in this patient population.

On March 19, 2026- Boehringer Ingelheim conducted a study is to find out how a medicine called nerandomilast affects the lungs in people with systemic autoimmune rheumatic disease. Participants are put into 2 groups randomly, which means by chance. One group takes nerandomilast tablets and the other group takes placebo tablets. Placebo tablets look like nerandomilast tablets but do not contain any medicine. Participants take a tablet 2 times a day for at least 26 weeks and up to 1 year. Participants continue immunosuppressant treatment for their underlying rheumatic disease.

On March 18, 2026- Regend Therapeutics announced a Phase II Clinical Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of REGEND001 Cell Therapy in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Patients.

On March 13, 2026- Calluna Pharma AS announced a clinical trial is to learn if the investigational drug CAL101 can help prevent further decline in lung function in adults with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Researchers will compare CAL101 with placebo to compare change from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC). Participants will be randomly assigned to a study group that will receive an IV infusion of either the study medication or placebo about once a month for 6 months.

On March 11, 2026- Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd initiated a study will be conducted in China and divided into two stages, both of which are multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies. Stage 1 aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TDI01 suspension compared to the placebo group in the treatment of IPF patients, and Stage 2 aims to further confirm the efficacy and safety of TDI01 suspension compared to the placebo group in the treatment of IPF patients.

DelveInsight's Interstitial Lung Diseases Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 120+ active players working to develop 120+ pipeline therapies for Interstitial Lung Diseases treatment.

The leading Interstitial Lung Diseases Companies such as Roche, aTyr Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, FibroGen, LTT Bio-Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Prometheus Biosciences, HEC Pharm, Bayer, Insmed, Avalyn Pharma, PureTech Health, Novartis, Horizon, MediciNova, Endeavor BioMedicines, Pliant Therapeutics, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, GenKyoTex, Lung Therapeutics, AdAlta, Ark Biosciences and others. Promising Interstitial Lung Diseases Pipeline Therapies such as Dotarem, efzofitimod 450 mg, Fentanyl Citrate, Belimumab, Nintedanib (Ofev®), Anlotinib, Pirfenidone, BI 1015550, Bosentan, Mycophenolate mofetil, Cyclophosphamide and others.

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Interstitial Lung Disease Overview

Interstitial lung disease (diffused parenchymal diseases) are a heterogeneous group of disorders characterized by fibrosis (scarring) of the lungs. These are classified on the basis of histopathological, radiologic and clinical parameters. The classification system used to describe interstitial lung disease categorizes conditions based on clinical, histopathological or radiologic parameters. Clinical classification groups ILD by its causes to help differentiate exogenous or endogenous factors. Interstitial lung disease diseases without identifiable causes get grouped under idiopathic/primary which uses the histopathological and radiological approach as its infrastructure. Many of the subsets of the disease are of unknown etiology. Regardless, they all ultimately share the same manner of development. The morphological changes seen histologically result from a sequence of inflammation within the parenchyma, which is the portion of the lung involved in gas exchange (the alveoli, the alveolar ducts, and the bronchioles). This compartment is the habitat to various proteins and pro-fibrotic elements. These proteins, after repeated cycles of activation, give rise to accumulation of connective tissue. The trigger can be a known agent that deposited within the lung tissues. In some cases, the fibrosis arises spontaneously

Interstitial Lung Diseases Emerging Drugs Profile

DWN12088: Daewoong Pharmaceutical

DWN12088 is an investigational therapy for idiopathic Interstitial Lung Diseases (IPF), that has shown the promising anti-fibrotic properties and appeared to be safe and well-tolerated in a recently-completed Phase I clinical trial that enrolled healthy volunteers. DWN12088 is an investigational IPF therapy that limits the body's ability to produce collagen by preventing an enzyme called glutamyl-prolyl-tRNA synthetase from adding proline to the protein's sequence. The FDA designated it as an orphan drug for idiopathic Interstitial Lung Diseases (IPF) in 2019. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat IPF.

LYT-100: PureTech

LYT-100 is PureTech's most advanced wholly-owned therapeutic candidate. A deuterated form of pirfenidone, an approved anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic drug, LYT-100 is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis, including lung disease (e.g., IPF and potentially other PF-ILDs and Long COVID respiratory complications and related sequelae), and disorders of lymphatic flow, such as lymphedema. PureTech completed a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose and food effect study evaluating LYT-100 in healthy volunteers and found it to be well-tolerated at all doses tested. PureTech is evaluating LYT-100 in a Phase 2 trial as a potential treatment for Long COVID respiratory complications and related sequelae as well as in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study in patients with breast cancer-related, upper limb secondary lymphedema. PureTech is also advancing LYT-100 for the treatment of IPF and potentially other PF-ILDs and is planning registration-enabling studies. PureTech also expects to initiate a Phase 2 dose-ranging trial of LYT-100 in patients with IPF in the first half of 2022.

BMS-986278: Bristol-Myers Squibb

BMS 986278, a lysophosphatidic acid receptor antagonist (LPA1) is being developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, the treatment of idiopathic Interstitial Lung Diseases. BMS-986278 is a potent and complete antagonist of LPA action at LPA1-mediated Gi, Gq, G12, and β-arrestin signaling pathways in both cells heterologously expressing human LPA1 and in primary human lung fibroblasts. Currently, it is in Phase II stage of clinical trial evaluation.

The Interstitial Lung Diseases Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Interstitial Lung Diseases with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Interstitial Lung Diseases Treatment.

Interstitial Lung Diseases Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Interstitial Lung Diseases Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Interstitial Lung Diseases market

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Interstitial Lung Diseases Companies

Roche, aTyr Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, FibroGen, LTT Bio-Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Prometheus Biosciences, HEC Pharm, Bayer, Insmed, Avalyn Pharma, PureTech Health, Novartis, Horizon, MediciNova, Endeavor BioMedicines, Pliant Therapeutics, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, GenKyoTex, Lung Therapeutics, AdAlta, Ark Biosciences and others.

Interstitial Lung Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous Subcutaneous

Interstitial Lung Diseases Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Small molecule

Cell Therapy

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

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Scope of the Interstitial Lung Diseases Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Interstitial Lung Diseases Companies- Roche, aTyr Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, FibroGen, LTT Bio-Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Prometheus Biosciences, HEC Pharm, Bayer, Insmed, Avalyn Pharma, PureTech Health, Novartis, Horizon, MediciNova, Endeavor BioMedicines, Pliant Therapeutics, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, GenKyoTex, Lung Therapeutics, AdAlta, Ark Biosciences and others.

Interstitial Lung Diseases Pipeline Therapies- Dotarem, efzofitimod 450 mg, Fentanyl Citrate, Belimumab, Nintedanib (Ofev®), Anlotinib, Pirfenidone, BI 1015550, Bosentan, Mycophenolate mofetil, Cyclophosphamide and others.

Interstitial Lung Diseases Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Interstitial Lung Diseases Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryInterstitial Lung Disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentInterstitial Lung Disease– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)RO-0220912: RocheDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Daratumumab: Janssen BiotechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)BGB 16673: BeiGeneDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameInactive ProductsInterstitial Lung Disease Key CompaniesInterstitial Lung Disease Key ProductsInterstitial Lung Disease- Unmet NeedsInterstitial Lung Disease- Market Drivers and BarriersInterstitial Lung Disease- Future Perspectives and ConclusionInterstitial Lung Disease Analyst ViewsInterstitial Lung Disease Key CompaniesAppendix

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