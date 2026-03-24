Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Market Set For Steady Growth At 5.51% CAGR Through 2034: Delveinsight Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation,Smith & Nephew And Others

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"Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Market Insights"The global hip replacement devices market is poised for robust and sustained expansion, driven by the rising prevalence of bone-related disorders and continuous technological advancements by global players including, Exactech, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Corin, Microport Scientific Corporation, Conformis, B. Braun, Medacta International, DJO, United Orthopedic Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Advin Health Care, Auxein Medical, MatOrtho Limited, and others.

Key Takeaways (TL;DR)



The global hip reconstruction/replacement devices market is projected to grow from USD 9,254.50 million in 2025 to USD 14,917.71 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5.51% during 2026–2034.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2025, capturing around 43% share, supported by the high incidence of hip fractures and avascular necrosis, escalating healthcare investments, and the introduction of innovative technologies by key market players.

Hip reconstruction/replacement devices market growth is underpinned by the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, increasing age-related hip fractures, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical solutions.

Technological trends include 3D-printed implants, hybrid fixation systems, robotic-assisted surgical platforms, AI-driven preoperative planning tools, and bioresorbable materials that enhance implant longevity and surgical precision.

By product type, the total hip replacement system category is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2025, while by fixation, the non-cemented category dominates, contributing nearly 52% of global revenue.

Key companies operating in the hip reconstruction/replacement devices market include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Exactech, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Corin, Microport Scientific Corporation, Conformis, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medacta International, DJO LLC, United Orthopedic Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Advin Health Care, Auxein Medical, MatOrtho Limited, Surgival, Amplitude, DEDIENNE SANTÉ, Merete GmbH, and others. Recent developments focus on robotic surgery integration, next-generation implant materials, AI-enabled surgical planning, and expanded deployment across both developed and high-growth emerging markets to meet rising orthopedic care demand.

For more recent advancements in this landscape, visit Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Market Recent Developments

Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Market Overview and Growth Outlook

The hip reconstruction/replacement devices market is forecast to expand from USD 9,254.50 million in 2025 to USD 14,917.71 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.51% from 2026 to 2034. This trajectory reflects growing surgical demand driven by the rising global burden of musculoskeletal disorders, an aging population increasingly susceptible to hip fractures, and accelerating adoption of precision implant technologies across major healthcare markets.

Dive deeper into the Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices market trends @ Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Market insights and analysis.

Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Market Regional Insights

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of approximately 43% of the global market in 2025, driven by the high incidence of hip fractures and avascular necrosis, strong adoption of robotic-assisted surgical systems, and the well-established presence of leading orthopedic device manufacturers in the region.

Furthermore, Europe is expected to remain a key growth engine, supported by an aging population, high procedural volumes, strong public healthcare infrastructure, and a growing emphasis on minimally invasive approaches and digital surgical planning. Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market, propelled by rapid population aging, expanding healthcare access, and the rise of medical tourism in countries such as India, Thailand, and Malaysia.

For in-depth regional analysis, visit Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Market Regional analysis and market shar

Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Market Segmentation



By Product Type: Total Hip Replacement System, Partial Hip Replacement System, Hip Revision System, Hip Resurfacing System

By Fixation: Cemented, Non-Cemented

By End-User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Others By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Market Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is highly consolidated, dominated by a few key multinational players complemented by a growing cohort of technology-driven emerging companies.

Key global players include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Exactech, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Corin, Microport Scientific Corporation, Conformis, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medacta International, DJO LLC, United Orthopedic Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Advin Health Care, Auxein Medical, MatOrtho Limited, Surgival, Amplitude, DEDIENNE SANTÉ, Merete GmbH, and others.

Which company is expected to dominate the Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices market? Know @ Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Competitive landscape.

Key Features of DelveInsight's Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Market Report



Detailed market sizing and forecasts from 2025 to 2034 at global and regional levels, including revenue projections and CAGR analysis.

Granular assessment of market contribution by major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Coverage of key product categories, including total hip replacement systems, partial hip replacement systems, hip revision systems, and hip resurfacing systems.

Evaluation of usage across care settings, including hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and other clinical environments where hip reconstruction and replacement procedures are routinely performed.

Detailed discussion on why North America is expected to dominate, including drivers such as high hip fracture incidence, avascular necrosis prevalence, technological adoption, and robust reimbursement support.

Insight into Europe's and Asia-Pacific's growth drivers, including aging population dynamics, expanding access to advanced orthopedic care, and increasing medical tourism.

Systematic coverage of demand drivers such as rising osteoarthritis and osteoporosis prevalence, growing hip fracture incidence among the elderly, and increased product development activities among key market players.

Identification of evolving opportunities around 3D-printed implants, robotic-assisted surgical systems, AI-driven preoperative planning, hybrid fixation technologies, and integration with digital surgical ecosystems.

Profiles and strategic analysis of major companies in the Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices landscape. Assessment of market concentration, technology adoption trends, and strategic levers for market entry or expansion.

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