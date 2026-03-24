Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Set For Strong Growth At 9.50% CAGR Through 2034: Delveinsight Lantheus, GE Healthcare, Novartis, Sotera Health And Others

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"Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Insights"Key companies operating in the nuclear medicine (radiopharmaceuticals) market include Lantheus, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Curium Pharma, Pharmalogic Holdings Corp., Novartis, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc., Sotera Health LLC, Bracco Imaging SpA, Jubilant Pharma Limited, NECSA Ltd., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Bayer AG, Norgine, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Eckert & Ziegler, Mallinckrodt PLC, ROTOP Pharmaka GmbH, and others.

The global nuclear medicine (radiopharmaceuticals) market is poised for robust and sustained expansion, driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders, growing adoption of advanced PET and SPECT imaging technologies, and accelerating demand for targeted radiotherapy across key geographies.

Key Takeaways (TL;DR)



The global nuclear medicine (radiopharmaceuticals) market is projected to grow from USD 10,746.92 million in 2025 to USD 24,152.35 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 9.50% during 2026–2034.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2025, capturing around 42% share, supported by a high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, access to cutting-edge PET and SPECT imaging technologies, and strong research and development activities by leading industry players.

Nuclear medicine (radiopharmaceuticals) market growth is underpinned by the increasing global burden of oncological, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders, rising demand for targeted radioligand therapies, growing clinical adoption of PET and SPECT imaging for early disease detection, and continuous product development including novel radiotracers and theranostic platforms.

Technological trends include advances in theranostics, targeted alpha therapy (TAT), novel radionuclides and ligand development, AI-driven imaging interpretation and dose optimization, stimulus-responsive radiopharmaceutical systems, and portable point-of-care imaging platforms that enhance diagnostic precision and treatment personalization.

By product type, the diagnostic segment dominates with approximately 77% market share in 2025, with the iodine-125 category under SPECT projected to account for the largest revenue share; by application, oncology leads with approximately 25% market share, driven by the growing use of PET/SPECT imaging and targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Key companies operating in the nuclear medicine (radiopharmaceuticals) market include Lantheus, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Curium Pharma, Pharmalogic Holdings Corp., Novartis, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc., Sotera Health LLC, Bracco Imaging SpA, Jubilant Pharma Limited, NECSA Ltd., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Bayer AG, Norgine, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Eckert & Ziegler, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Mallinckrodt PLC, ROTOP Pharmaka GmbH, and others. Recent developments focus on FDA and European Commission approvals for next-generation radioligand therapies and PSMA-PET imaging agents, strategic acquisitions to expand radiopharmaceutical portfolios, and expanded deployment of theranostic platforms across both developed and emerging markets to address unmet needs in oncology and rare disease management.

For more recent advancements in this landscape, visit Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Recent Developments

Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Overview and Growth Outlook

The nuclear medicine (radiopharmaceuticals) market is forecast to expand from USD 10,746.92 million in 2025 to USD 24,152.35 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.50% from 2026 to 2034. This trajectory reflects the increasing clinical emphasis on early and accurate disease detection, the rapidly growing role of targeted radiotherapy in oncology, and sustained investment in radiopharmaceutical research, manufacturing infrastructure, and imaging technology innovation globally. The convergence of diagnostic and therapeutic applications through theranostics is emerging as a particularly powerful growth catalyst, enabling more precise, personalized, and effective patient management.

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Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Regional Insights

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of approximately 42% of the global market in 2025, driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and neurological disorders, combined with the strong presence of major local players, a growing geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies for radiopharmaceuticals, and advanced imaging infrastructure across the United States.

Furthermore, Europe is expected to remain a key growth region, supported by a large cardiovascular disease burden affecting tens of millions, increasing incidence of thyroid and liver cancers, and a strong regulatory and research environment that continues to drive innovation in radioligand therapies. Asia-Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing regional market, driven by rapid increases in thyroid, prostate, and other cancer incidence in countries such as Japan and China, rising healthcare spending, expanding diagnostic infrastructure, and growing adoption of nuclear imaging and targeted radiotherapy solutions.

For in-depth regional analysis, visit Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Regional analysis and market share

Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Segmentation



By Product Type: Diagnostic Products - Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) (Technetium-99m, Iodine-125, Xenon-133, and Others) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) (Fluorine-18, Carbon-11, Gallium-68, and Others); Therapeutic Products - Alpha Emitters (Astatine-211, Actinium-225, Lead-212, and Others), Beta Emitters (Lutetium-177, Iodine-131, Yttrium-90, and Others), and Brachytherapy

By Application: Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, with several well-established global radiopharmaceutical and life sciences companies complemented by a growing number of specialized, innovation-driven emerging players investing in next-generation radioligand and theranostic platforms.

Key global players include Lantheus, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Curium Pharma, Pharmalogic Holdings Corp., Novartis, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc., Sotera Health LLC, Bracco Imaging SpA, Jubilant Pharma Limited, NECSA Ltd., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Bayer AG, Norgine, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC, Eckert & Ziegler, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Mallinckrodt PLC, ROTOP Pharmaka GmbH, and others.

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Key Features of DelveInsight's Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Report



Detailed market sizing and forecasts from 2025 to 2034 at global and regional levels, including revenue projections and CAGR analysis.

Granular assessment of market contribution by major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Coverage of key product categories, including diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals across SPECT and PET modalities, and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals spanning alpha emitters, beta emitters, and brachytherapy applications.

Evaluation of usage across care settings, including hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other clinical environments where nuclear medicine imaging and targeted radiotherapy are routinely performed.

Detailed discussion on why North America is expected to dominate, including drivers such as high chronic disease prevalence, technological adoption, robust R&D investment, and supportive reimbursement structures for nuclear medicine procedures.

Insight into Europe's and Asia-Pacific's growth drivers, including increasing cancer incidence, expanding cardiovascular disease burden, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growing clinical adoption of theranostic and targeted radiotherapy approaches.

Systematic coverage of demand drivers such as rising global cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological disease burdens, increasing adoption of PET and SPECT imaging in clinical practice, and accelerating regulatory approvals for novel radioligand therapies including Pluvicto and Lutathera.

Identification of evolving opportunities around theranostics, targeted alpha therapy, AI-powered imaging and dose optimization, novel radionuclides, stimulus-responsive radiopharmaceutical systems, and emerging portable and point-of-care nuclear imaging technologies.

Profiles and strategic analysis of major companies in the Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) landscape. Assessment of market concentration, technology adoption trends, startup funding activity, and strategic levers for market entry or expansion.

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