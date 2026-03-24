Omaha Beef And Seafood Launches The“Know Your Food” Pledge

MENAFN - GetNews) Fremont, Nebraska–based Omaha Beef and Seafood is inviting individuals to join a simple pledge encouraging transparency, quality awareness, and informed food choices.

Omaha Beef and Seafood, a long-standing wholesaler of pre-packaged gourmet proteins based in Fremont, Nebraska, has launched a new initiative called the“Know Your Food” Pledge, a personal commitment designed to raise awareness about food sourcing, quality standards, and transparency in the American food system.

The pledge reflects the values the company has emphasized for decades: quality products, responsible sourcing, and honest relationships with customers.

“Our company was built on the principle of the human touch,” the founders said.“We believe people deserve to know where their food comes from and what standards it meets.”

The new pledge encourages individuals to take simple, practical steps to learn more about the food they buy and support transparency in the supply chain.

“We're not trying to overwhelm people with marketing,” the founders added.“Our belief has always been simple. Let the product and the standards speak for themselves.”

Why Food Transparency Matters Right Now

Food sourcing and product quality have become major concerns for consumers in recent years.



According to the International Food Information Council, more than 70% of consumers say it is important to know where their food comes from.

The Food Marketing Institute reports that over 60% of shoppers say transparency about sourcing influences their purchasing decisions.

The USDA reports the United States produces more than 26 billion pounds of beef annually, highlighting the scale of the food system consumers rely on every day. A 2023 survey by Label Insight found nearly 75% of consumers are more likely to trust brands that provide clear sourcing information.

For Omaha Beef and Seafood, these trends reflect a growing desire for clarity in how food is produced and distributed.

“We've spent decades in this industry,” the founders said.“What we've learned is that quality and honesty still matter.”

The“Know Your Food” Pledge

The pledge translates the company's long-standing philosophy into seven practical commitments individuals can follow in their own lives.

“We never tried to reinvent the industry,” the founders said.“We focused on doing the basics well.”

The Know Your Food Pledge asks individuals to commit to the following behaviors:

Read food labels regularly to understand sourcing and inspection standards.

Ask questions about where products come from when buying food.

Learn basic terms such as USDA inspection and product aging processes.

Support transparency by choosing products with clear sourcing information.

Reduce food waste by storing and using products responsibly.

Share accurate information with family and friends about food quality standards.

Stay curious about how food moves from producers to consumers.

“When you believe in your product, you shouldn't hesitate to support it,” the founders said.“That kind of accountability builds trust.”

A Do-It-Yourself Toolkit for Food Awareness

As part of the initiative, Omaha Beef and Seafood released a free“Know Your Food” toolkit to help individuals put the pledge into practice.

The toolkit includes 10 simple actions anyone can take without paying for services:

Look for USDA inspection labels on meat and poultry products.

Read ingredient lists and sourcing details before purchasing.

Ask grocery staff or vendors where products are sourced.

Learn how aging processes affect beef quality and flavor.

Store proteins correctly to prevent freezer burn and waste.

Compare product labels across different brands.

Talk with friends or family about where their food comes from.

Follow trusted public resources like USDA food safety information.

Keep a simple list of food products you trust and why.

Share educational information about food sourcing with your community.

“People don't have to be experts,” the founders said.“Just being curious about where your food comes from is a great place to start.”

30-Day Food Awareness Tracker

Individuals who take the pledge are encouraged to track their progress using a simple 30-day awareness tracker.

Weekly Focus:

Week 1: Read labels on at least five food products and note where they come from.

Week 2: Learn two new food quality terms such as USDA inspection or aging.

Week 3: Ask at least two questions about sourcing when buying food.

Week 4: Share what you've learned with at least one friend or family member.

Participants can mark each completed step and reflect on what they discovered about the food they purchase.

Call to Action

Omaha Beef and Seafood encourages individuals to take the Know Your Food Pledge, use the free toolkit, and share the initiative with friends and family.

“Big ideas don't have to be complicated,” the founders said.“Sometimes the best idea is doing the simple things the right way for a long time.”

Readers are invited to adopt the pledge, track their progress for 30 days, and help start conversations about food transparency in their communities.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Omaha Beef and Seafood

Omaha Beef and Seafood is a Fremont, Nebraska–based wholesaler of pre-packaged gourmet proteins that has been operating for decades. The owner-operated company distributes USDA-inspected beef aged for 28 days and serves major markets in the Northeast and Pacific Northwest. Omaha Beef and Seafood focuses on consistent product quality, responsible sourcing, and long-term customer relationships built through dependable service and clear standards.

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