Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Demonstrates Strong Momentum With 50+ Companies Advancing 75+ Therapies Delveinsight

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"Ocular Hypertension Pipeline"Ocular Hypertension companies include Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Qlaris Bio, Ripple Therapeutics, Laboratoires Théa, Ocular Therapeutix, Otsuka Beijing Research Institute, Alcon Research, AbbVie, Glaukos Corporation, MediPrint Ophthalmics, and Ocuphire Pharma, among others.

DelveInsight's latest report ,“Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Insight, 2026” delivers an extensive analysis of the evolving therapeutic landscape, highlighting the contributions of more than 50 pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing over 75 pipeline therapies. The report offers a comprehensive overview of both clinical and preclinical candidates, along with detailed profiling of pipeline drugs.

It further evaluates therapies based on product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecular composition, while also shedding light on discontinued or inactive programs within the ocular hypertension space.

Download the full report to explore ongoing clinical advancements and strategic collaborations shaping the future of ocular hypertension treatment:

Key Highlights from the Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Report



In January 2026, Laboratoires Théa initiated a study comparing the efficacy and safety of two concentrations of T4090 (Kinezodianone R HCl 0.2% and 0.3%) with Rhopressa® ophthalmic solution in lowering intraocular pressure.

In the same month, Alcon Research launched a Phase III double-masked clinical trial, ensuring neither investigators nor participants know which treatment is administered, with a study duration of approximately three months.

The report underscores a dynamic pipeline, with over 50 active companies working on 75+ therapeutic candidates targeting ocular hypertension.

Leading companies involved in this space include Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Qlaris Bio, Ripple Therapeutics, Laboratoires Théa, Ocular Therapeutix, Otsuka Beijing Research Institute, Alcon Research, AbbVie, Glaukos Corporation, MediPrint Ophthalmics, and Ocuphire Pharma, among others. Prominent pipeline therapies include NCX 470, Nyxol, Sepetaprost (STN1012600), LL-BMT1, PDP-716, V-GL1, Kinezodianone R hydrochloride, G2-TR intraocular implant, H-1337, AGN-193408 SR, Latanoprost ophthalmic solution, OTX-TIC, PER-001, and several others.

Discover how key players are strengthening their market position and advancing innovation in ocular hypertension therapies:

Emerging Drugs Transforming the Ocular Hypertension Landscape

Sepetaprost – Santen Pharmaceutical

Sepetaprost (STN1012600) is a dual FP and EP3 receptor agonist designed to reduce intraocular pressure through enhanced aqueous humor outflow via both uveoscleral and trabecular pathways. This prostaglandin derivative offers a novel mechanism that may deliver improved efficacy with reduced side effects. The therapy is currently in the preregistration stage, indicating its proximity to potential commercialization.

NCX 470 – Nicox Ophthalmics

NCX 470 is an innovative nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost formulation that combines the benefits of nitric oxide signaling with prostaglandin analog activity. By targeting multiple pathways to enhance aqueous humor drainage, the therapy provides superior intraocular pressure reduction. It is currently progressing through Phase III clinical trials.

QLS-111 – Qlaris Bio

QLS-111 utilizes a potassium channel modulation approach to lower intraocular pressure. By reducing distal outflow resistance and episcleral venous pressure, it addresses critical mechanisms associated with ocular hypertension. The therapy is currently under Phase II evaluation.

H-1337 – Allysta Pharmaceuticals

H-1337 is a multi-kinase inhibitor targeting LRRK2 and ROCK pathways to improve aqueous humor outflow. Its dual mechanism supports enhanced efficacy in lowering intraocular pressure, making it a promising candidate currently in Phase II development.

RTC-1119 – Ripple Therapeutics

RTC-1119 is a sustained-release intracameral implant designed to deliver latanoprost acid over an extended duration. With a polymer-free formulation and long-lasting drug delivery exceeding six months, it aims to improve patient compliance and treatment outcomes. The therapy is currently in preclinical development.

Download free sample report to know in detail about the emerging therapies here:

Ocular Hypertension pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Ocular Hypertension Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Comprehensive Insights into the Ocular Hypertension Pipeline

The report provides a holistic analysis of the ocular hypertension therapeutic landscape, including:



Detailed company-wise pipeline assessment

Classification of therapies across early, mid, and late stages of development

Analysis of active and inactive drug development programs

Evaluation based on mechanism of action, route of administration, and molecular type Insights into strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and funding activities

It captures the full spectrum of innovation, from discovery-stage research to late-stage clinical trials, offering stakeholders a clear understanding of upcoming breakthroughs.

Access in-depth insights into emerging therapies and next-generation treatment approaches:

Ocular Hypertension Market Dynamics and Innovation Trends

The pipeline analysis highlights a shift toward targeted and mechanism-driven therapies aimed at improving intraocular pressure control and patient outcomes. Advances in drug delivery systems, including sustained-release implants and topical formulations, are further enhancing treatment adherence and efficacy.

The increasing focus on novel molecular targets and combination therapies reflects the growing need to address unmet clinical challenges in ocular hypertension management.

Therapeutic Segmentation and Development Landscape

Pipeline therapies are categorized based on their route of administration, including oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, and topical formulations. Additionally, the report classifies candidates by molecular type, such as small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, gene therapies, polymers, and recombinant fusion proteins.

This segmentation provides a detailed understanding of the diversity and innovation within the ocular hypertension pipeline.

Scope of the Report



Coverage- Global

Ocular Hypertension Companies- Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Inc., Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Ripple Therapeutics, Laboratoires Thea, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Otsuka Beijing Research Institute, Alcon Research, AbbVie, Glaukos Corporation, MediPrint Ophthalmics, Ocuphire Pharma and others.

Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Therapies- NCX 470, Nyxol, Sepetaprost(DE-126/ONO-9054/STN1012600 ), LL-BMT1, PDP-716, V-GL1, NCX 470, Kinezodianone R hydrochloride, G2-TR intraocular implant containing travoprost, H-1337, AGN-193408 SR, Latanoprost ophthalmic solution, OTX-TIC, PER-001, and others.

Ocular Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Ocular Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Stay ahead with the latest ocular hypertension pipeline developments and future market insights-download the report now:

Future Outlook

The ocular hypertension pipeline is poised for significant advancement, driven by robust research activity and increasing investment in innovative therapies. With multiple candidates progressing through late-stage development, the coming years are expected to bring transformative changes to the treatment landscape.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare market research and consulting firm specializing in life sciences. The company provides actionable insights and strategic intelligence to help pharmaceutical and biotech organizations make informed decisions and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.