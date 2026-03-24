Osteoarthritis Pipeline Witnesses Strong Expansion With 100+ Companies Advancing 110+ Innovative Therapies Delveinsight

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"Osteoarthritis Pipeline"Leading Osteoarthritis companies include Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Bioventus, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, and several other innovators actively contributing to Osteoarthritis drug development.

DelveInsight's latest report, “Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insights 2026” offers a comprehensive evaluation of the rapidly evolving osteoarthritis (OA) therapeutic landscape. The report highlights the involvement of more than 100 pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing over 110 pipeline candidates targeting osteoarthritis. It provides in-depth coverage of both clinical and preclinical drug candidates, along with detailed insights into therapeutic segmentation by product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecular class. Additionally, the study outlines discontinued and inactive programs within the Osteoarthritis pipeline.

Explore the complete Osteoarthritis Pipeline Analysis and emerging therapies here:

Key Highlights from the Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report



On March 2, 2026, Eli Lilly and Company initiated a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Orforglipron administered once daily in patients with obesity or overweight conditions alongside knee osteoarthritis. The study is designed as a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.

The osteoarthritis pipeline demonstrates strong momentum, with over 100 active companies collectively advancing 110+ therapeutic candidates aimed at improving Osteoarthritis treatment outcomes.

Leading companies in the Osteoarthritis pipeline include Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Bioventus, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, and several other innovators actively contributing to Osteoarthritis drug development. Prominent therapies under development include MK0663, Etoricoxib, Diacerein, Celecoxib, RTX-GRT7039, Naproxcinod, Naproxen, LY3857210, LY3556050, LY3016859, Ibuprofen, Voltaren® Gel, Gevokizumab, and others, reflecting a diverse and competitive pipeline landscape.

Gain deeper insights into clinical trials and pipeline progress: Osteoarthritis Clinical Trials and Studies

Osteoarthritis: Disease Overview

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most prevalent form of arthritis and is often referred to as degenerative joint disease or“wear-and-tear” arthritis. It primarily affects joints such as the knees, hips, and hands. The condition is characterized by gradual cartilage breakdown, leading to structural changes in the underlying bone.

Patients with Osteoarthritis commonly experience joint pain, stiffness, swelling, and reduced mobility. Symptoms typically worsen over time and may lead to functional impairment or disability. In advanced cases, individuals may struggle to perform daily activities, significantly affecting quality of life.

Emerging Osteoarthritis Therapies

The Osteoarthritis pipeline is enriched with innovative therapies targeting inflammation, cartilage degeneration, and pain management.



Lorecivivint (Biosplice Therapeutics): A small-molecule CLK/DYRK1A inhibitor that modulates Wnt signaling and inflammatory pathways. It is currently in Phase III trials and is being developed as a disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD) with potential to reduce inflammation, slow cartilage degradation, and promote cartilage regeneration.

EP-104IAR (Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals): A novel intra-articular therapy designed to provide sustained pain relief through localized corticosteroid delivery. The drug utilizes a polymer-based delivery system to release fluticasone propionate gradually within the knee joint, potentially offering long-lasting efficacy with reduced systemic side effects. It is currently in Phase II trials.

DFV890 (Novartis): An NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor targeting inflammatory pathways associated with OA. The drug is under Phase II clinical evaluation for multiple inflammatory conditions, including osteoarthritis.

4P004 (4P-Pharma): A GLP-1 analog with anti-inflammatory and cartilage-protective properties, positioned as a potential first-in-class disease-modifying therapy. It is currently in Phase II development. GNSC-001 (Genascence): A gene therapy approach utilizing an adeno-associated viral vector to deliver IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra), aiming to provide long-term suppression of inflammation with a single injection. It is currently in early-stage clinical trials.

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insights and Analytical Coverage

The report delivers extensive insights into:



Osteoarthritis Companies actively engaged in Osteoarthritis drug development and their respective therapeutic portfolios

Classification of pipeline candidates into early, mid, and late stages of development

Evaluation of both active and discontinued programs

Drug categorization based on mechanism of action, route of administration, and molecule type Analysis of strategic collaborations, licensing deals, and funding activities shaping the Osteoarthritis market

Explore detailed innovations and unmet needs in Osteoarthritis treatment: Osteoarthritis Unmet Needs

Route of Administration and Molecule Segmentation

Pipeline therapies are categorized based on multiple administration routes, including:



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Additionally, therapies are segmented by molecule type, such as:



Small molecules

Monoclonal antibodies

Recombinant fusion proteins

Peptides

Polymers Gene therapies

This diversified approach reflects the ongoing efforts to develop more targeted and effective treatment options.

Osteoarthritis Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

The osteoarthritis pipeline continues to expand as pharmaceutical and biotech companies invest in innovative approaches to address unmet medical needs. The focus on disease-modifying therapies, regenerative medicine, and advanced drug delivery systems is expected to transform the Osteoarthritis treatment paradigm in the coming years.

The report also provides insights into market drivers, barriers, and future opportunities, enabling stakeholders to identify strategic growth areas.

Download the full report to explore future perspectives and market dynamics: Osteoarthritis Market Drivers and Barriers

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report Scope

Coverage- Global



Osteoarthritis Companies- Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics S.A, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, OliPass Corporation, Bioventus, Medipost, LG Chem, ICM Biotech, Cells for Cells SA, GWOXI Stem Cell Applied Technology, UnicoCell Biomed, Magellan Biologicals, Levicept, Arthrogen, Personalized Stem Cells, Peptinov, Orient Europharma, ZYUS Life Sciences, Lubris Biopharma, Saol Therapeutics, Ageless Biotech, Synartro AB, Plakous Therapeutics, Ribomic, Meluha Therapeutics and others.

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Therapies- MK0663, Etoricoxib, Diacerein, Celecoxib, RTX-GRT7039, Naproxcinod, Naproxen, LY3857210, LY3556050, LY3016859, Ibuprofen, Voltaren® Gel, Gevokizumab and others.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover which companies are leading Osteoarthritis innovation: Osteoarthritis Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryOsteoarthritis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentOsteoarthritis– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Lorecivivint: Biosplice TherapeuticsMid Stage Products (Phase II)EP-104IAR: Eupraxia PharmaceuticalsEarly Stage Products (Phase I)GNSC 001: GenascencePreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameInactive ProductsOsteoarthritis Key CompaniesOsteoarthritis Key ProductsOsteoarthritis- Unmet NeedsOsteoarthritis- Market Drivers and BarriersOsteoarthritis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionOsteoarthritis Analyst ViewsOsteoarthritis Key CompaniesAppendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a globally recognized healthcare market research and consulting firm specializing in life sciences. The company delivers high-quality, data-driven insights to support strategic decision-making for pharmaceutical and biotech organizations. With deep industry expertise and customized research solutions, DelveInsight enables clients to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive healthcare landscape.