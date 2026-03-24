Dr. Koray Erdogan: Achieving Facial Harmony Through Hair Transplantation

Hair loss could actually be one of the greatest opportunities in your life.

Dr. Koray Erdoğan, Medical Director of ASMED Medical Center and one of the world's leading hair transplant surgeons, explains that with a properly performed procedure, you can enhance not only your hair but also the overall balance and aesthetics of your face.

Hair transplantation is among the most transformative aesthetic procedures for men. When hair loss begins, you don't just lose your hair, you lose a“natural accessory” that plays a key role in your appearance, and its absence can make you look older. This desire to avoid an aged look is one of the main reasons behind the growing demand for hair restoration.

Turkey's best hair transplant doctor Dr. Koray Erdoğan notes that most patients seeking hair transplantation simply want to regain their former appearance. While it may be technically easy for a surgeon to do so, he emphasizes that this isn't always the right approach.

“Hair transplantation, just like rhinoplasty, is an aesthetic procedure,” says Dr. Erdoğan.“Just as not everyone's nose or chin is naturally perfect, the hairline framing the face may also be imperfect. Therefore, restoring someone's previous look doesn't necessarily mean achieving the ideal one.” A well-designed hairline not only eliminates visible imperfections but also redefines the frame of the face, creating a remarkable improvement in overall facial harmony.

“Let me explain what I mean,” Dr. Erdoğan continues.“By adjusting what I call the 'frontline', the hairline, it's possible to make the nose appear larger or smaller. If I lower the hairline, the nose tends to look bigger. If a patient has a pointed chin and I design a straight hairline, the chin appears even sharper. But if I design the hairline with a soft V-shape, it balances the face, the pointed chin becomes less noticeable. Of course, achieving this requires the surgeon's refined aesthetic sense and professional experience.”