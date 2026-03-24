DVLPR Announces Scale Up Summit 2026: The Premier Event For Dev Agency Leaders Ready To Scale And Exit Their Business

MENAFN - GetNews) DVLPR is proud to announce Scale Up Summit 2026, the premier conference designed specifically for dev agency founders, CEOs, CTOs, and digital business leaders looking to grow smarter, scale efficiently, and position their agencies for long-term success.







San Diego, CA - March 24th, 2026 - DVLPR is proud to announce Scale Up Summit 2026, the premier conference designed specifically for dev agency founders, CEOs, CTOs, and digital business leaders looking to grow smarter, scale efficiently, and position their agencies for long-term success. The event will take place April 28–30, 2026, at the iconic Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, California, and is limited to 500 participants.

Unlike typical business events, Scale Up Summit is a hands-on, actionable experience where agency leaders gain strategies, systems, and connections that can be implemented immediately. Participants will leave with the tools and insights needed to transform a delivery-focused agency into a scalable, sustainable, and profitable business.

“Scale Up Summit wasn't just an idea for an event. We wanted to create an experience by leaders who have been in the trenches themselves – building services businesses, navigating growth challenges, and learning the hard lessons along the way,” said Justin Fortier, Managing Partner at Fractal Group and co-founder of Scale Up Summit.“Our goal is to give other agency leaders practical guidance, proven frameworks, and the clarity to scale their businesses with confidence.”

Graham Peck, Managing Partner at Fractal Group and co-founder of Scale Up Summit, added,“We wanted to create an event where agency leaders stop spinning their wheels and start building systems and strategies that actually work. Attendees will walk away with actionable insights, refined operations, and a clear path to sustainable growth of your business and enterprise value. You'll leave with the tools ready to scale to sale!”

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About Scale Up Summit:

Founded by seasoned entrepreneurs Justin Fortier and Graham Peck, Scale Up Summit is designed to help dev agency leaders grow smarter, build scalable operations, and position their businesses for long-term success. The event combines real-world experience, actionable strategies, and a community of peers committed to building agencies that last.