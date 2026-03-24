Gerard Losardo Launches Personal Pledge To Promote Awareness Of Modern Work Tax Complexity

MENAFN - GetNews) Gerard LoSardo, CPA and founder of Gerard LoSardo & Associates in Absecon, New Jersey, is launching a personal pledge encouraging individuals to better understand how mobility, remote work, and cross-border careers affect tax reporting.

Gerard LoSardo, CPA and owner of Gerard LoSardo & Associates, today announced a personal pledge aimed at increasing awareness around one of the most overlooked consequences of modern work: the growing complexity of tax reporting tied to remote work, global assignments, and multi-state travel.

LoSardo says the pledge is designed to encourage individuals to pay closer attention to how changes in work patterns affect financial reporting obligations.

“Work has changed faster than the systems around it,” LoSardo said.“People move, travel, and earn income across borders more than ever before.”

He added that awareness is often the first step toward avoiding confusion later.

“Most problems don't start big,” LoSardo said.“They start with one move, one bonus, one stock grant, or one travel pattern that isn't fully tracked.”

LoSardo believes that understanding these patterns early can help individuals better navigate the systems surrounding modern employment.

“Knowing what questions to ask is powerful,” he said.“Good records tell your story.”

Why This Issue Matters Now

Several recent workforce trends highlight why awareness around mobility and tax reporting has become more important:



Over 30% of U.S. workers participate in some form of remote or hybrid work, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Multi-state work arrangements have grown significantly since 2020 as companies allow employees to relocate or travel while working remotely.

Global mobility programmes continue to expand as companies recruit internationally and assign employees across borders. Certain international reporting penalties can reach $10,000 per form, per year, for missed filings in some situations.

“These aren't edge cases anymore,” LoSardo said.“They're becoming normal.”

Gerard LoSardo's Personal Awareness Pledge

As part of his commitment to promoting greater understanding of modern tax complexity, LoSardo has outlined seven personal commitments:

Speak openly about how modern work patterns affect reporting responsibilities.

Encourage individuals to track where they live and work throughout the year.

Promote better record-keeping habits for work travel and compensation.

Highlight how multi-year compensation structures can span locations and tax years.

Support clearer conversations between employees and employers about mobility.

Share educational insights about global mobility programmes and reporting.

Encourage early awareness before complexity grows over time.

“Complexity doesn't appear overnight,” LoSardo said.“It builds slowly.”

The Do-It-Yourself Awareness Toolkit

LoSardo is also sharing a simple toolkit individuals can use to stay organised and informed:

Track the locations where you live and work each month.

Keep a calendar of work travel days.

Save pay statements and compensation summaries.

Maintain records of stock or bonus awards.

Document any international work assignments.

Review how your job location changes year to year.

Organise payroll documents in one place.

Keep copies of tax forms issued by employers.

Note any periods working remotely from a different state or country.

Periodically review your records to ensure they remain organised.

“Good records tell your story,” LoSardo said.“Without them, someone else ends up telling it for you.”

30-Day Awareness Tracker

Individuals who want to take the pledge can use a simple 30-day checklist:

Week 1 ✔ Organise pay statements and tax forms ✔ List states or countries where you worked in the past year

Week 2 ✔ Record travel days related to work ✔ Review compensation structures such as bonuses or stock awards

Week 3 ✔ Build a simple record-keeping system ✔ Store documents in a consistent location

Week 4 ✔ Review records for accuracy ✔ Reflect on changes in work patterns over the year

Call to Action

LoSardo is encouraging individuals to take the awareness pledge, use the toolkit, and share it with colleagues and friends who may also work across locations.

“Awareness doesn't mean fear,” he said.“It means paying attention early.”

Readers are invited to adopt the pledge, begin tracking their own work patterns, and share the toolkit to help others better understand how modern careers intersect with reporting systems.

About Modern Workforce Mobility Awareness

Modern workforce mobility awareness focuses on understanding how remote work, cross-border employment, and multi-state travel affect reporting obligations tied to employment and compensation. As careers become more global and flexible, awareness helps individuals recognise the documentation and record-keeping needed to navigate these evolving systems.