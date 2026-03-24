Former Law Enforcement Officer Founds Nailed It Roofing, Bringing A New Standard Of Trust To NJ And PA Homeowners

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"Nailed It Roofing was founded by a former law enforcement officer committed to bringing trust, transparency, and quality craftsmanship to homeowners across New Jersey and Pennsylvania."Nailed It Roofing, a residential roofing company serving New Jersey and Pennsylvania, was founded by a former law enforcement officer with over a decade of service. The company is built on the same principles that defined its founder's career - accountability, reliability, and an unwavering commitment to protecting the people he serves.

Mount Laurel, NJ - In an industry where homeowners often struggle to find contractors they can genuinely trust, Nailed It Roofing is taking a different approach - one shaped not in a sales office, but on the streets of law enforcement.

The founder of Nailed It Roofing spent over ten years serving as a law enforcement officer before transitioning into the roofing industry. That background - one built on showing up under pressure, doing the right thing when no one is watching, and protecting people when they are most vulnerable - is the foundation on which the entire company has been built.

"Every day in law enforcement, you show up and you do what you said you were going to do, no matter what," said the owner of Nailed It Roofing. "I started this company because I saw homeowners getting burned by contractors who didn't communicate, didn't stand behind their work, and treated people's homes like just another job. That's not how we operate. Your home deserves the same level of care and integrity that I brought to every shift I ever worked."

Nailed It Roofing is now a fully licensed roofing contractor operating across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, holding active licenses in both states (PA License #199801 / NJ License #13VH13617600). The company serves homeowners across more than a dozen communities in the greater Philadelphia and South Jersey region, providing residential roof replacement, storm damage restoration, metal roofing installation, asphalt shingle systems, gutter installation, and insurance claim assistance.

The company works with industry-leading manufacturers including GAF, Owens Corning, CertainTeed, TAMKO, and Atlas Roofing, and offers flexible financing through its partnership with Enhancify - ensuring that homeowners are never forced to delay critical roof repairs due to budget constraints.

Since opening, Nailed It Roofing has completed hundreds of residential projects across communities including Moorestown NJ, Montgomeryville PA, Havertown PA, Haddonfield NJ, and beyond. The company has built its reputation on transparent pricing, thorough communication, and a clean jobsite - three areas where homeowners most commonly report frustration with other contractors.

"We're not the biggest roofing company in New Jersey or Pennsylvania, and we're not trying to be," the owner added. "We're trying to be the most trusted one. There's a difference."

Homeowners across New Jersey and Pennsylvania can request a free, no-obligation roof inspection and estimate by visiting or by calling (267)-777-8221.

About Nailed It Roofing

Nailed It Roofing is a licensed residential roofing contractor serving homeowners across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Licensed in both states (PA License #199801 / NJ License #13VH13617600), the company specializes in roof replacement, storm damage restoration, metal roofing, and asphalt shingle installation. Founded by a former law enforcement officer, the company is built on the principles of trust, transparency, and quality craftsmanship. For a free estimate, visit naileditroofing or call (267)-777-8221.