Los Angeles-Based Dr. Izdihar Jamil, Ph.D., Featured In Shoutout LA: Bestselling Author, Tedx Speaker, And Visibility Expert Elevating Leaders Through Storytelling

MENAFN - GetNews) Featured in ShoutOUT LA, Dr. Jamil Empowers Business Owners and Organizations to Increase Revenue and Influence Through Strategic Storytelling







Dr. Izdihar Jamil, Ph.D., a Los Angeles-based bestselling author, TEDx speaker, and visibility strategist, has been featured in ShoutOUT LA, showcasing her expertise in helping leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations amplify their voices and drive measurable impact.

The feature cements Dr. Jamil as a recognized authority in storytelling, personal branding, visibility, and leadership development.

Dr. Jamil has authored multiple bestselling books, including Speak With Influence, Money Makers, and Are You Visible, all available on Amazon. Through these works, she provides actionable strategies for leaders and entrepreneurs to communicate effectively, increase visibility, and convert influence into revenue.

Her TEDx work demonstrates her authority on stage and in coaching. Dr. Jamil's TEDx talk, “Coming To America: A Story of A Hijab Wearing Woman” (TEDxDelthorneWomen), has garnered over 112,000 views, inspiring audiences worldwide with her journey of resilience, identity, and cultural empowerment.

Beyond her own talks, she has trained speakers whose collective presentations have reached over 3 million views, helping business owners and organizations leverage storytelling with influence to grow revenue, strengthen authority, and spark meaningful conversations.

“Every story has the power to transform a business, a brand, and even a community,” Dr. Jamil said.“Through storytelling, leaders can connect authentically, increase visibility, and drive influence that matters-not just for profit, but for purpose.”

The ShoutOUT LA feature highlights Dr. Jamil's innovative approach, combining strategic storytelling, public speaking, and visibility coaching to help leaders craft narratives that inspire action and create social impact. By training clients to communicate with authority and authenticity, she positions them to stand out in crowded markets and maximize influence.

Her personal journey reinforces her credibility. Originally from Malaysia, she navigated cross-cultural transitions across England, India, and the United States while building her expertise. Her entrepreneurial roots trace back to her grandmother, whose problem-solving and innovative spirit inspired Dr. Jamil to embrace service, resilience, and strategic vision.

As a multicultural leader navigating diverse environments, Dr. Jamil draws from decades of experience in media, public speaking, and executive coaching to guide others in unlocking their full potential and telling their stories with confidence and impact.

Highlights from the ShoutOUT LA feature include:



21x bestselling author with books designed to elevate visibility and influence

TEDx speaker whose talks have reached over 112,000 views individually, with speakers she mentors collectively reaching 3+ million views

Founder of a proven coaching methodology that integrates storytelling, influence, and revenue generation for organizations and entrepreneurs Curator of TEDx events and speaker training programs that empower individuals to communicate their expertise with clarity and authority



Dr. Jamil continues to inspire leaders across industries to use strategic storytelling as a tool for growth, influence, and social impact. Her ShoutOUT LA feature solidifies her reputation as a thought leader in visibility, storytelling, and leadership.

About Dr. Izdihar Jamil, Ph.D.

Dr. Izdihar Jamil is a Los Angeles-based bestselling author, TEDx speaker, visibility expert, and coach. She empowers leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations to leverage storytelling with influence to grow revenue, strengthen authority, and create meaningful impact. Through speaking, coaching, and her bestselling books, she transforms authentic narratives into measurable results while cultivating social influence and thought leadership.