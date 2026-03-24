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"Author Spotlight: Chris Brown, the strategist behind our latest report on how NextGen TVTM is the definitive answer for how to get more dental patients in 2026."DIGI Search Strategist Chris Brown details how to get more dental patients by leveraging NextGen TVTM to dominate the living room and eliminate ad waste.

CHICAGO, IL - DIGI Search, a premier dental marketing agency and the architects of high-performance practice growth, has officially announced the publication of a new high-authority industry report: "Why Modern Practices Are Abandoning Traditional TV to Reach More Patients." Authored by Chris Brown, CEO of DIGI Search, the report provides a definitive analysis of the shifting media landscape and offers a clinical look at how to get more dental patients by utilizing advanced streaming data and NextGen TV technology. As traditional broadcast methods continue to lose relevance, this report serves as a strategic roadmpa for dental and medical professionals who prioritize efficiency, patient trust, and measurable results.

The Evolution of the Patient Journey

The landscape of patient acquistion has undergone a fundamental shift. As more households move away from traditional cable in favor of streaming platforms, the "household name" status that dentists once craved is no longer found on local news segments.

In his report, Brown outlines the methodology for how to get more dental patients through the SmartReach Patient Acquisition System, a proprietary engine designed to replace the antiquated "spray and pray" methods of old broadcast media.

By leveraging hyper-local, household-level targeting, practices can now bypass the noise of traditional advertising. This precision ensures that marketing budgets are focused exclusively on high-value leads within a specific service area, rather than being squandered on broad zip codes or unoptimized demographics.

Building "Silent Authority" in the Living Room

A core pillar of the report is the concept of "Silent Authority." Brown explains that the psychological impact of appearing on a 65-inch 4K television screen carries a level of prestige that mobile social media ads cannot replicate. For elite dental practices seeking high-value cases, such as dental implants or full-mouth restorations, establishing this high-authority presence is essential for building trust before the first consultation is even booked."

Information is shared freely because clarity helps us all move faster," states Brown. "Our goal with this report is to show providers that they no longer have to settle for the waste associated with traditional TV. With NextGen TV, we are bringing the precision of digital search to the most powerful screen in the house."

Strategic Integration and Growth

The report further details how NextGen TV integrates seamlessly with Verified Ads and the broader SmartReach ecosystem. This cohesive strategy ensures that once a patient is introduced to a practice via their television, the journey continues through coordinated digital touchpoints, resulting in a higher conversion rate and a lower cost per acquisition.

The full report is now available on the DIGI Search website, offering actionable insights into capturing cord-cutting demographics that are no longer reachable through traditional means.

Read the full blog here.

About DIGI Search

DIGI Search is a specialized dental marketing agency based in Chicago, Illinois. As the centralized brain for high-performance practices, the agency provides proprietary growth tools including the SmartReach Patient Acquisition System, Verified Ads, and NextGen TV. DIGI Search is committed to driving measurable external results while maintaining internal operational excellence for dental and medical professionals nationwide.