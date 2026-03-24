Law Office Of Rodemer & Kane DUI, Domestic Violence And Best Criminal Defense Attorney Now Flies To All Colorado Courts

Colorado Springs, CO - The Law Office of Rodemer & Kane, a respected criminal defense and personal injury firm in Colorado Springs known for its dedication to providing excellent legal services, is proud to announce a major expansion in its ability to serve clients throughout the state. With the addition of private air travel, due to Attorney Rodemer being a licensed pilot, to their arsenal, the team can now efficiently reach courts and clients across all areas of Colorado. By making air travel throughout the state a reality for the firm, it reinforces the team's commitment to accessibility, responsiveness, and providing high-quality legal advocacy.

This development in their ability to travel throughout the state marks a significant step forward for the team at The Law Office of Rodemer & Kane, which has built a strong reputation for defending individuals who are facing serious legal challenges and those pursuing compensation for injuries caused by negligence. By eliminating many of the logistical barriers associated with travel across Colorado's diverse and often difficult terrain, their team is now in a position to respond faster and more effectively to client needs statewide.

From the busy high-population areas along the Front Range to remote mountain communities along the Western Slope, their team's ability to travel quickly throughout the state allows their criminal defense and personal attorneys to be physically present where and when they are needed most. This new capability provides both current and prospective clients with greater peace of mind as they know their legal team can act quickly in time-sensitive situations.

A Firm Built on Advocacy & Being Present

The team at the Law Office of Rodemer & Kane offers extensive legal services in both criminal defense and personal injury cases. The firm's criminal defense practice covers many different types of cases, including:



Felony charges

Misdemeanor charges

DUI offenses

Domestic violence allegations

Probation violations

Expungement & record sealing

Federal offenses Much more

With a deep understanding of Colorado law, individual courts, and various courtroom procedures, the firm works diligently to protect the rights and futures of its clients, whether they are facing first-time DUI charges or charges related to federal offenses.

On top of their criminal defense services, the firm also represents individuals who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of other persons or parties. Their personal injury services focus on helping clients pursue and obtain compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other types of applicable damages. Whether they are negotiating with insurance companies or advocating in court during a trial, their team is committed to pursuing fair outcomes for those they represent.

The duality of their legal services, along with the ability to travel by air, now allows the Law Office of Rodemer & Kane to serve a wide range of clients throughout, many of whom are facing some of the most difficult moments of their lives. The firm's approach to providing legal assistance highlights their clear communication, strategic planning, and relentless advocacy.

Statewide Access Through Air Mobility

Colorado's geography presents unique challenges for legal professionals, especially when travel across the state is required to attend court dates and assist clients in person. Long distances, mountainous passes, interstate closures, and unpredictable weather throughout the year can all impact travel time and accessibility. Recognizing these obstacles and pursuing alternatives, the Law Office of Rodemer & Kane has taken proactive steps to better serve clients by incorporating air travel into its operations.

With this new capability to travel quickly throughout Colorado, the firm can significantly reduce travel times between regions, allowing attorneys to attend hearings, meet with clients, and respond to urgent legal matters more quickly than ever before. This new travel ability is particularly valuable in criminal cases, where timing can be an important factor, and in personal injury cases that require immediate attention to evidence collection and settlement development.

The firm's ability to travel by air now also enhances the team's flexibility. Attorneys are no longer limited by traditional scheduling constraints and are now able to accommodate client needs more effectively, especially those who are seriously injured and cannot travel. Whether a case arises in a rural community on the Western Slope or a major metropolitan area, the firm can now provide consistent, high-level legal representation without delay.

A Commitment to Serving Clients Across Colorado

The Law Office of Rodemer & Kane has always prioritized client service, and this expansion of their travel abilities reflects that ongoing commitment to communities across the state. By investing in innovative travel solutions to improve accessibility, the firm is demonstrating its team's dedication to meeting clients where they are, both geographically and in terms of their legal needs.

The message behind this decision to expand to air travel is clear. When legal matters arise, clients should not have to worry about distance or the availability of an attorney. The firm's attorneys are prepared to act quickly and decisively, bringing their legal knowledge, experience, and resources directly to the communities they serve.

The ability to travel statewide in a short amount of time is particularly beneficial for those in underserved or remote areas who may have previously faced challenges in securing experienced and dedicated legal representation. The firm's increased mobility through air travel helps bridge that gap, making high-quality legal services more accessible to a wider population.