Span Global Services Leverages AI And Human Intelligence To Improve B2B Data Accuracy

MENAFN - GetNews) The data intelligence leader combines advanced AI data enrichment with an 800+ member human validation team to set a new benchmark for B2B data quality







Los Angeles, CA - March 24, 2026 - Span Global Services, a trusted name in B2B data-driven marketing for over 15 years, today announced the expansion of its AI-augmented B2B data enrichment capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to delivering hyper-accurate, campaign-ready contact data at scale.

Enterprise data decays at an estimated rate of 22.5% annually, and B2B marketers face mounting pressure to maintain clean, validated databases that can power multichannel campaigns. Span Global Services addresses this challenge head-on with a proprietary hybrid framework that pairs machine learning algorithms with the expertise of its 800+ strong human validation team, a combination the company believes is critical for data accuracy that AI alone cannot achieve.

The Human + AI Advantage

While many data providers rely solely on automation, Span Global Services has built its reputation on a dual-layer approach. AI-powered systems handle the heavy lifting, scanning millions of records, flagging anomalies, predicting missing attributes, and detecting outdated entries in real time. Human analysts then step in to tele-verify contacts, cross-reference job titles against social and professional networks, and apply the kind of contextual judgment that algorithms simply miss.

"AI is exceptionally good at speed and pattern recognition, but the B2B data landscape is full of nuance. Job title changes, mergers, and organizational restructures: these are areas where human intelligence remains indispensable," said Gary, Vice President at Span Global Services. "Our approach ensures that every record passes through both an automated quality gate and a human quality gate before it reaches the client."

How It Works

Span Global Services' AI data enrichment pipeline operates across multiple verification stages:

Automated Discovery & Scoring: Machine learning models scan public records, web registrations, event data, and proprietary sources to identify and score prospective contacts, enriching records with firmographic, technographic, demographic, and behavioral intelligence.

Multi-Stage Verification: Every 45 days, millions of email records undergo automated ping verification, while a dedicated contact center team executes over one million phone calls per cycle for direct address and phone number validation.

Human-Led Tele-Verification: Trained analysts validate company names, job titles, and contact details against live professional and social networks, ensuring the kind of contextual accuracy that builds trust with downstream marketing and sales teams.

Continuous Data Profiling: Ongoing assessments analyze data structure, format consistency, and value distribution, identifying anomalies before they impact campaign performance.

Results That Matter

The company's approach has delivered measurable impact for clients across industries, including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services. Case studies include an ATS software provider that saw an 18% improvement in new sales pipeline growth within the first two months of engagement and an airline manufacturer that elevated sales by 175% through Span Global's data-driven brand positioning.

With over 90 million multi-verified contacts spanning 189+ countries, Span Global Services continues to invest in expanding its AI capabilities while scaling its human verification workforce, a combination that positions the company as a category leader in the B2B data enrichment space.

About Span Global Services

Span Global Services is a data-driven marketing intelligence company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For over 15 years, the company has empowered growth-minded organizations with precision-targeted B2B contact data, data cleansing services, data validation services, and full-funnel marketing solutions.

This hybrid model powers the company's full suite of data quality services, including