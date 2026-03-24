Teatime With Miss Liz Unveils April 2026 Global Lineup Championing Stories Of Resilience And Transformation

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Season 7's“777” Theme Brings Together Influential Voices Turning Adversity Into Purpose Across Continents.

Cornwall, Ontario, Canada - Teatime with Miss Liz, the internationally recognized live interview series known for its raw, thought, provoking conversations, announces its April 2026 Season 7 lineup, an ambitious continuation of its mission to elevate authentic voices and lived experiences from around the world.

Guided by the philosophy of T-E-A - Truth, Experiences, and Awareness, host Miss Liz has cultivated a platform where storytelling becomes a catalyst for reflection, growth, and global dialogue. Season 7, themed “777 , Transformation, Growth & Alignment Through Adversity,” centers on individuals who have not only endured life's challenges but have leveraged them to create lasting impact.

In an era saturated with surface, level content, Teatime with Miss Liz distinguishes itself by prioritizing depth over noise, offering audiences meaningful access to the minds and stories of creators, leaders, and change-makers shaping conversations across industries.

“This season goes beyond inspiration , it's about alignment,” says Miss Liz. “Each conversation is an invitation to understand how adversity can refine purpose and drive meaningful change.”

April 2026 Featured Guests

April 2

Anthony Neal Marci - Calabria Food Feast (Italy)

Bill Hulseman - Six to Carry the Casket and One to Say Mass

April 3

Laurie Seymour - Unconditional Remembrance

April 7

Isabel Reddy - Buffalo Creek: That You Remember

Cevin Soling - The Rumpleville Chronicles

April 9

Andy Chase & Stephen Joseph - Snoodlez in Space

Kendra Erika - Golden Eye

April 14

Kim Lengling - Footprints (PAW) (Returning Guest)

Daniel Burrus - Burrus Research Inc.

April 16

Sherry Lynne Williams - Not Your Average Drug Addict

Weam Namou - Unique Voices in Film (Baghdad, Iraq)

April 21

Wayne Elsey - Funds2Orgs

Brian Koehn - Social Purpose Corrections

April 23

Denise Cesare - Moments in Motion with Love

James Bow - The Night Girl (Returning Guest)

April 28

Bracha Goetz - Growing Impact Publications (Returning Guest)

Izabela Oquendo - The Opposite of Empty

Monte Schulz - Undercity

April 30

Liz Hirsh Naftali - Saving Abigail

Andrea Grant - Modern Natives

With a rapidly expanding international audience, Teatime with Miss Liz continues to redefine digital interview platforms by creating space for conversations that challenge perspectives, amplify underrepresented voices, and foster a deeper sense of global connection.

As Season 7 unfolds, the series reinforces its role not just as a platform, but as a movement rooted in truth, resilience, and conscious storytelling.