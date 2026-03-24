Teatime With Miss Liz Unveils April 2026 Global Lineup Championing Stories Of Resilience And Transformation
Season 7's“777” Theme Brings Together Influential Voices Turning Adversity Into Purpose Across Continents.
Cornwall, Ontario, Canada - Teatime with Miss Liz, the internationally recognized live interview series known for its raw, thought, provoking conversations, announces its April 2026 Season 7 lineup, an ambitious continuation of its mission to elevate authentic voices and lived experiences from around the world.
Guided by the philosophy of T-E-A - Truth, Experiences, and Awareness, host Miss Liz has cultivated a platform where storytelling becomes a catalyst for reflection, growth, and global dialogue. Season 7, themed “777 , Transformation, Growth & Alignment Through Adversity,” centers on individuals who have not only endured life's challenges but have leveraged them to create lasting impact.
In an era saturated with surface, level content, Teatime with Miss Liz distinguishes itself by prioritizing depth over noise, offering audiences meaningful access to the minds and stories of creators, leaders, and change-makers shaping conversations across industries.
“This season goes beyond inspiration , it's about alignment,” says Miss Liz. “Each conversation is an invitation to understand how adversity can refine purpose and drive meaningful change.”
April 2026 Featured Guests
April 2
Anthony Neal Marci - Calabria Food Feast (Italy)
Bill Hulseman - Six to Carry the Casket and One to Say Mass
April 3
Laurie Seymour - Unconditional Remembrance
April 7
Isabel Reddy - Buffalo Creek: That You Remember
Cevin Soling - The Rumpleville Chronicles
April 9
Andy Chase & Stephen Joseph - Snoodlez in Space
Kendra Erika - Golden Eye
April 14
Kim Lengling - Footprints (PAW) (Returning Guest)
Daniel Burrus - Burrus Research Inc.
April 16
Sherry Lynne Williams - Not Your Average Drug Addict
Weam Namou - Unique Voices in Film (Baghdad, Iraq)
April 21
Wayne Elsey - Funds2Orgs
Brian Koehn - Social Purpose Corrections
April 23
Denise Cesare - Moments in Motion with Love
James Bow - The Night Girl (Returning Guest)
April 28
Bracha Goetz - Growing Impact Publications (Returning Guest)
Izabela Oquendo - The Opposite of Empty
Monte Schulz - Undercity
April 30
Liz Hirsh Naftali - Saving Abigail
Andrea Grant - Modern Natives
With a rapidly expanding international audience, Teatime with Miss Liz continues to redefine digital interview platforms by creating space for conversations that challenge perspectives, amplify underrepresented voices, and foster a deeper sense of global connection.
As Season 7 unfolds, the series reinforces its role not just as a platform, but as a movement rooted in truth, resilience, and conscious storytelling.
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