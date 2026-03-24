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Jordan's Peak Electricity Load Reaches 3,760 MW On Tuesday


2026-03-24 07:06:52
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 24 (Petra)-- Jordan recorded a peak electricity load of 3,760 megawatts on Tuesday, according to data released by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).

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Jordan News Agency

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