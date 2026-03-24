UN Chief Urges Sudan Parties To Halt Fighting After Deadly Airstrike

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, March 24 (Petra) -- United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres on Tuesday called on Sudanese parties to immediately de-escalate the fighting and agree to a cessation of hostilities.Guterres condemned, in a statement issued in his name, the killing of at least 60 people, including children and healthcare workers, in an airstrike on Al-Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur State on March 20.He called on all Sudanese parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, which specifically protects medical personnel and facilities and prohibits attacks against civilians and civilian objects.Guterres urged the parties to work with mediators, including his Special Envoy for Sudan, to return to the negotiating table to pursue a permanent ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive, and Sudanese-owned political process. He reaffirmed the United Nations' readiness to support genuine steps to end the fighting in Sudan and chart a path toward lasting peace.