E-Commerce Parcels Arrived In Kingdom Through Land Crossings- Jordan Post

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- The Jordan Post announced the arrival of e-commerce parcels into the kingdom through land crossings, directed to the E-Commerce and Express Customs Center at the Jordan Post building.In a statement on Tuesday, Jordan Post Director General Hanadi Al-Tayeb said parcels reached the kingdom via land crossings and were processed smoothly at the center, with expedited procedures to ensure delivery to citizens as quickly as possible.She added that the E-Commerce and Express Center at the Jordan Post building operates with high readiness and efficiency, handling customs clearance for incoming parcels while providing all possible facilitation to guarantee delivery to individuals and various sectors.