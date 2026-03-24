US Stocks Slide While Oil Prices Jump

New York, March 24 (Petra) -- Major U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday as West Texas Intermediate crude oil surged over $3 to $91.67 per barrel.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 84 points to 46,124, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 184 points to 21,761. The S&P 500 index declined about 24 points to 6,556.

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