Sybiha Urges UNESCO To Respond To Russian Strike On Central Lviv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Foreign Minister stated this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia brutally struck the central part of Lviv, a city of exceptional cultural value and UNESCO World Heritage Site. Damage was caused to the UNESCO World Heritage. I urge UNESCO Director-General Director-General Khaled El-Enany to immediately respond to this crime in the strongest terms," he wrote.

Sybiah stated that Ukraine will use all available mechanisms to protect cultural heritage and ensure accountability. He also emphasized that Russia's severe violations of international law must be punished.

Nearly 1,000 drones in one day: Air Forces report one of largest Russian attacks on Ukraine

He also stressed that Russia is terrorizing cities across Ukraine throughout the day.

"Russia is doing exactly what the Iranian regime is doing in the Middle East, but in the middle of Europe. Russia proves its status of a terrorist state. And this is how it must be dealt with - through strength, not weakness, and increased pressure on all fronts," Sybiha said.

As Ukrinform reported, during a massive attack across Ukraine, Russians struck the central part of Lviv with a drone. Preliminary information indicates that a building included in the UNESCO heritage list was damaged.

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