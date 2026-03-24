Russian Drone Attack Damages Energy Facilities In Ternopil Region, 70,000 Left Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, announced this on television, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the enemy attack, debris fell at one of the energy system facilities, and there was one direct hit at another facility. There was also a strike on an administrative building. Fires at all locations have now been fully extinguished, and work has begun to clear the rubble directly at the impact sites," Pastukh said.

According to him, about 70,000 consumers in the Ternopil region are currently without electricity. Energy workers are working to quickly restore the system and resume power supply.

"We hope that within a few hours we will be able to reconnect the system and begin restoring the damage that was caused," the regional governor added.

Nearly 1,000 drones in one day: Ukrainian Air Force reports one of largest Russian attacks on Ukraine

Resilience centers have been opened in communities affected by the attack. This was reported, in particular, by the head of the Zaliztsi community, Andrii Noha, and the head of the Zboriv community, Ruslan Maksymiv.

Russian forces attacked a number of Ukrainian cities during the day. Explosions were reported in Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk.

In Lviv, 22 people were reported injured.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk, two people were killed and four others, including a six-year-old child, were injured in the drone attack.

In the Vinnytsia region, one person was killed and 11 were injured as a result of a Russian UAV attack.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service