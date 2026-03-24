Lviv Drone Strike: 26 Victims Hospitalized

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said this in a post on Facebook following a meeting of the city's emergency commission.

According to him, there were no fatalities.

In the Halytskyi district, a building – an architectural monument of national significance – was damaged. Seventeen apartments were affected.

On another street, four buildings were damaged, with 23 windows shattered. Six apartments require resettlement. Four families have already been temporarily accommodated in a hotel.

In the Sykhivskyi district, 19 apartment buildings were damaged, with more than 1,300 windows broken.

Sadovyi noted that the building that sustained the most damage was hit twice. It has four entrances, 136 apartments, and more than 350 residents. The building is currently without natural gas and electricity.

According to the mayor, on Wednesday, March 25, from 09:00 to 18:00, a mobile administrative services center will operate at School No. 98. Residents will be able to receive assistance, consultations, and submit information about damage.

Ukraine calls for cultural sanctions after Russian strike damages UNESCO heritage site in Lviv

In addition, Sadovyi said that municipal transport was damaged: 30 windows and two windshields were shattered, and five roof hatches were torn off. Preliminary losses amount to about UAH 650,000. The condition of the electronics is still being assessed.

On March 24, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with more than 550 strike UAVs. In total, nearly 1,000 attack drones, including Shahed and Gerbera types, were used within 24 hours.