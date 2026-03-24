Germany Detains Two Russian Agents Spying On Supplier Of Drones For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Federal Prosecutor's Office said this in a press release seen by Ukrinform.

"Today (March 24, 2026), on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice on March 23, 2026, the Federal Prosecutor's Office, using special forces of the North Rhine-Westphalian police and officers of the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office, detained Romanian citizen Alla S. in Rheine (North Rhine-Westphalia). In addition, on the basis of a European arrest warrant issued by the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice on February 17, 2026, Ukrainian citizen Sergey N. was detained by Spanish law enforcement authorities in Elda/Alicante (Spain)," the statement said.

Searches were carried out simultaneously at the suspects' residences.

According to prosecutors, the accused are "strongly suspected of having worked for a foreign intelligence service."

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According to the arrest warrants, since December 2025, Sergey N., acting on instructions from a Russian intelligence service, had been monitoring a person in Germany who supplies drones and components to Ukraine. He collected information online and filmed the person's workplace.

"When Sergey N. moved to Spain, Alla S. took over his mission, no later than March 2026. She went to the target's registered address and filmed the location with her mobile phone. These surveillance activities were presumably intended to prepare for further intelligence operations against the target," the press release said.

Evidence was seized during searches of the suspects' homes.

"Alla S. will be brought before the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice tomorrow, who will issue the arrest warrant and decide on the execution of pre-trial detention. Sergey N. will be brought before the judge after his extradition from Spain," prosecutors said.

In January, German federal prosecutors detained a woman with German-Ukrainian citizenship in Berlin on suspicion of working for a Russian intelligence service.

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