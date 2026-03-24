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Russian Drone Strike On Ivano-Frankivsk: Two Dead, Injury Toll Rises To Six

Russian Drone Strike On Ivano-Frankivsk: Two Dead, Injury Toll Rises To Six


2026-03-24 07:06:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, National Guard serviceman Volodymyr Shkrumeliak and his daughter Aneliia, born in 2010, were killed in the attack.

"The father and his eldest daughter were returning from the maternity hospital. Together they had visited the mother and the newborn baby, as Volodymyr had recently become a father again," the mayor said.

Read also: Nearly 1,000 drones in one day: Ukrainian Air Force reports one of largest Russian attacks on Ukraine

Six more people were injured, including a six-year-old boy. His life is not in danger.

As Ukrinform reported, residential buildings and a maternity hospital in Ivano-Frankivsk were damaged in the March 24 drone attack.

In addition, Russian forces attempted to strike an administrative building in the city center.

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