Philip C. Almond

Emeritus Professor in the History of Religious Thought, The University of Queensland

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Philip Almond is an historian of religious thought who has been engaged in the study of religion for over fifty years. He has done so, not as a believer in any religion, but as an agnostic who is nonetheless committed to the belief that an understanding of religion and religions is crucial to our understanding of the past and the present.

His book 'The Devil: A New Biography' (London and Ithaca: I B Tauris and Cornell University Press, 2014) is available in paperback. His book, 'The Afterlife: A History of Life After Death' has been published by I B Tauris and Cornell University Press in 2016. His book: 'God: A New Biography' was published by I B Tauris in 2018.

'The Antichrist: A New Biography' was published by Cambridge University Press in 2020.

His 'Mary Magdalene: A Cultural History' was published by Cambridge University Press in 2022.

His latest book 'The Buddha: Life and Afterlife between East and West' is now out in 2024 with Cambridge University Press

His new book, 'Noah and the Flood in Western Thought' was published by Cambridge University Press in April, 2025.

He has recently completed his latest book, 'Amongst the Angels: A New History of Celestial Beings and Heavenly Creatures.'

–present Professorial Research Fellow in the History of Religious Thought, The University of Queensland

1980 University of Adelaide, PhD

ExperienceEducationHonours

1997, Fellow of the Australian Academy of the Humanities, 2001 Centenary Medal.