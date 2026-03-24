MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Numinus Wellness Provides Update Regarding Listing Status

March 24, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Numinus Wellness Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTC Pink: NUMIF) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with an emphasis on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is providing an update regarding its listing status on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

As previously disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated July 29, 2025, and as approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on August 28, 2025 (with voting results subsequently disclosed on September 3, 2025), shareholders authorized the Board of Directors, in its discretion, to voluntarily delist the Company's common shares from the TSX if deemed to be in the best interests of the Company.

Further to Numinus' news release of March 13, 2026, on March 19, 2026 the Continued Listing Committee of the TSX met and determined to delist the Company's common shares from the TSX, effective April 22, 2026. While this delisting does not result from a request from the Company, it is consistent with the authorization of the shareholders to delist Numinus from the TSX, and aligns with the Company's previously disclosed strategic considerations.

As the Company remains subject to a cease trade order (the "CTO"), the delisting from the TSX will not change the current trading status of its securities, which are not presently tradable in Canada. The Company will continue to be a reporting issuer in all applicable Canadian jurisdictions.

Looking ahead for Numinus, management is pleased to advise that an application has been filed to list the Company's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). If approved, a listing on the CSE could only take effect after the CTO has been revoked. The listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE is subject to the Company meeting the CSE's listing requirements, which cannot be guaranteed.

Management remains focused on:

completing the work to have the audit completed for the Company's financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2026; satisfying all regulatory requirements necessary to have the CTO revoked; and advancing an application to list its common shares on the CSE.

Successfully executing these steps remains management's primary strategy to restore trading, enhance shareholder liquidity, and position the Company for its next phase of growth.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTC Pink: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic research and training - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors are outlined in our annual information form dated July 25, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company's efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other risk factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.

For more information:

Investor Contact

Craig MacPhail

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Source: Numinus Wellness Inc.