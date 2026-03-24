Zolghadr Replaces Larijani: What Message Is Iran Sending?

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)- Iran on Tuesday appointed veteran Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as secretary of its powerful Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), replacing Ali Larijani, who was killed in recent US-Israeli strikes, in a move widely seen as signalling a shift toward a harder security posture amid the escalating regional conflict.

The appointment, confirmed by Iranian state media and officials in the president's office, takes immediate effect and places a long-time insider of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at the helm of Iran's top security decision-making body.

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Zolghadr, 72, is a brigadier general in the IRGC and has held a series of senior military and administrative roles over four decades. He most recently served as secretary of the Expediency Council and previously held key positions including deputy commander-in-chief of the IRGC, deputy interior minister for security, and deputy chief of the armed forces general staff for Basij affairs.

He joined the IRGC during the Iran-Iraq war and went on to head its educational division, command irregular warfare units, and oversee strategic and intelligence-linked operations. He also holds a PhD in strategic management.

Zolghadr's elevation to the SNSC, the body that shapes Iran's nuclear policy, regional strategy, and security responses, comes at a critical juncture, following the assassination of Larijani, a senior political figure considered to have both institutional influence and back-channel credibility in diplomatic engagements.

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Larijani's death in last week's strikes has removed one of the few figures seen by international observers as capable of bridging Iran's military establishment and diplomatic channels.

In contrast, Zolghadr is widely viewed as a product of the IRGC's internal system, with a career deeply rooted in security, intelligence, and operational command rather than diplomacy.

Iranian officials framed the appointment as part of a broader posture of resilience. Maj. Gen. Ali Aliabadi of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the armed forces would continue to fight“until complete victory”, underscoring a tone of defiance.

According to Iran expert Vali Nasr,“Zolqadr is (Ayatollah) Mojtaba's man, and the selection shows that Mojtaba is in charge.”

Analysts say the leadership change reflects a consolidation of power within the IRGC at a time of sustained military pressure and uncertainty. The SNSC, as Iran's top strategic body, plays a central role in decisions ranging from nuclear negotiations to military escalation and control over critical chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz.

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The move comes amid heightened tensions, with diplomatic efforts appearing stalled. Arab mediators were quoted as expressing scepticism over prospects for a near-term agreement, while Iranian officials have denied ongoing negotiations with Washington.

At the same time, the conflict has exposed the extent to which Iran's military structure is designed to function even under leadership disruption.

Military experts point to the IRGC's“Mosaic Doctrine”, developed in the early 2000s, which decentralises command across provincial units and allows pre-authorised operational responses without direct central approval. The system enables continuity of operations even in the event of targeted killings of senior leadership.

Despite recent losses of key figures, including Larijani and several commanders, Iranian military activities - including control over strategic waterways and missile deployments - have continued uninterrupted, suggesting the resilience of this decentralised framework.

Zolghadr's appointment is, therefore, being interpreted as both a political signal and an institutional reinforcement – indicating a preference for continuity and resistance over engagement at a time when the region faces the risk of further escalation.

With tensions high, diplomatic channels uncertain, and military posturing intensifying, the leadership shift at the heart of Iran's security apparatus is likely to have far-reaching implications for the trajectory of the conflict in the coming weeks.