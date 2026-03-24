Modi, Trump Discuss Hormuz India Calls For De-Escalation

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)India backs the swift restoration of peace in West Asia and keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global shipping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday when US President Donald Trump dialled him to discuss the crisis.

It was the first conversation between the two leaders since the West Asia conflict began on February 28.

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In the conversation, PM Modi underlined the importance of ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible, noting that it is vital for global peace, stability and economic well-being.

The phone call came a day after President Trump extended Washington's deadline by five days for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia,” Modi said on social media.

“India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” he said.

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Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

US envoy to India Sergio Gor also said that PM Modi and President Trump deliberated on the importance of keeping the key shipping lane open.

“They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open,” Gor said on social media.

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Trump said on Monday that he has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and that he will hold off strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days.

The US president, without sharing any details, also said that there have been“productive conversations” between the US and Iran for“complete and total resolution” to the conflict in West Asia.

In the last few days, PM Modi has held phone conversations with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the leadership of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states – Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In his phone call with Pezeshkian on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in West Asia and called for keeping the critical shipping lanes“open and secure”.

“Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure,” the prime minister had said after his conversation with the Iranian leader.

Significantly, the Iranian president proposed setting up a regional security framework comprising West Asian countries to bring peace and stability in the region“without foreign interference,” according to an Iranian readout of the talks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held phone conversations with several of his counterparts from GCC countries. Jaishankar met Iranian ambassador Mohammad Fathali on Tuesday.

Following his meeting with the Iranian envoy, Jaishankar said in a social media post that they discussed the conflict in West Asia but didn't share details.

“Appreciate the support provided to Indians in Iran in these challenging times,” he said.

The phone call between Modi and Trump has to be seen in the context of India's outreach, which has focused on efforts aimed at ending the hostilities as soon as possible and ensuring the unimpeded flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz, people familiar with the matter said while explaining the ramifications for the country's food, fuel and fertiliser security if the blockade of the shipping lane continues.

India wants an end to the conflict as soon as possible, they said, adding the consequences of the hostilities are going to be significant as it could soon impact food security in Africa as well as fertiliser supplies.

There could be another round of fuel and food insecurity as was witnessed after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, the people said.

At the same time, the Indian side has ruled out any possibility of getting involved in the situation in West Asia, they said.

The Indian Navy is focused on ensuring the security of Indian-flagged merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, they said.