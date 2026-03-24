Best South American Esports Teams

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South​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ America has become one of the major players in the global esports industry, contributing not only talented players and enthusiastic fanbases but also creating epic moments. South American esports teams are rapidly gaining global recognition.

The esports scene in South America is widely recognized not only for the intense competition in shooter games but also for the highly skilled team strategies across various other titles. In this article, we will highlight some of the most successful South American esports teams, along with their achievements and the characteristics that make them stand out in a highly competitive environment.

Development of South American Esports

Esports in South America have established a firm presence over the last decade. Besides Brazil, Argentina, and Chile have, among other things, initiated the construction of more venues, trained professional players, and formed bonds with their communities.

This ripple effect has brought forth squads that are able to take on the best in the world at a level playing field.

If you are someone who follows competitive shooting closely and enjoys games like Call of Duty quite a bit, then the adrenaline rush of the game may be more than just watching the matches for you. The majority of fans find it really enjoyable to get their hands on a Call of Duty betting site and analyze odds, player statistics, and match results.

Such platforms allow die hard fans to engage with the esports in a more strategic way. They gain insight into team performance, map exposure, and player movements, making the whole process of following the game so thrilling that each and every moment is worth it. This strong bond between competition and fan appeal has left its mark on the tremendous growth of esports throughout the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌region.

Top South American Esports Teams

Below we have listed some of the greatest teams that not only have been running the show but also influencing the gaming community of South America:

1. Infinity​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Esports

One of the most recognized esports organisations in Central America, Infinity Esports has become a symbolic figure in the competitive development of the Latin American scene.



Establishment Year: 2017

Main Title: League of Legends International Reputation: Represented Latin America in global tournaments like the LoL World Championship

Infinity Esports is recognized as a leading force in the region and has not only promoted esports in Costa Rica at an international level, but it also competes regularly at the top level in Latin ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌America.

2. LOUD

One of the major players of esports in Brazil, LOUD, has been a stronghold especially in Valorant.



Year Created: 2019

Primary Games: Valorant, Free Fire Notable Accomplishment: Winning the Valorant world championship

Along with their outstanding competitive successes, LOUD has earned a reputation for having a very loyal fan base. The organization focuses on content creation, which has helped it become one of the most followed esports entities ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌worldwide.

3.​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FURIA Esports

FURIA Esports is recognized for its aggressive tactics and its global recognition.



Year Established: 2017

Primary Games: Counter Strike, Apex Legends, Valorant Characteristic: Wacky strategies and totally fearless gameplay

FURIA reflects the spirit of Brazilian esports today: confident, creative, and always ready to challenge the big leagues in Europe and North America.

4. paiN Gaming

Founded in 2010, paiN Gaming is one of the original teams in South America and keeps raising the bar for the competitive level.



Year Created: 2010

Primary Games: League of Legends, Counter Strike Reputation: One of the oldest and most reputable teams in Brazil

Over the years, paiN Gaming has introduced many top players and remains among the top contenders in the region's competitions. Their main backers remain a very passionate segment of the esports ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌audience.

5.​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ KRÜ Esports

KRÜ Esports is an Argentine team and is the most known globally for its Valorant players.



Year Created: 2020

Owner: Sergio Agüero Primary Games: Valorant

The South American Valorant powerhouse, KRÜ, shocked the esports world by making a semifinal run at an international tournament, proving that South American teams can be challenged even the best teams in the world.

What Really Sets Apart South American Esports Teams?

South American esports teams have a unique character that not only identifies them but also sets them apart from teams of other regions. Here we outline some notable qualities:



Passion and zeal: The fans' fanatical engagement is a great part of creating a player driven environment

Creative tactics: Often, teams surprise their enemies with very unconventional moves

Grit: Generally, players make the most of the limited resources at their disposal and build up their mental toughness Community bonding: Apart from their competitive performances, organizations keep fans coming back by putting out content and taking part in social media

This combination of elements makes South American teams exciting and desirable, exactly what the fans ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌want.

What Lies Ahead For Esports In South America?

Looking ahead, the esports scenes in South America seem to be making great progress. In other words, with significant, more frequent investments, upgraded training facilities, and broader international exposure, this region will be able to achieve a level that reflects the highest standards.

Among the changes marked to be at the top of the list are:



Expanding into different games: Teams are moving into games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and mobile esports

Youth empowerment: Academies and grassroots programs are equipping new talents with the right environment for growth Recognition on a global scale: An increasing number of South American players are joining international rosters

At a still emerging stage, the ecosystem depicts South America less as a land of underdogs. On the contrary, it is becoming a force that can shape the global esports ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌narrative.

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