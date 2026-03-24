US-Iran Backchannel Contacts Underway, Tehran Open To 'Sustainable' Deal: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) There has been recent“outreach” between the United States and Iran, but it has not progressed to formal negotiations, CNN reported an Iranian source as saying.

“There has been outreach between the United States and Iran, initiated by Washington, in recent days, but nothing that has reached the level of full-on negotiations,” the source was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

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Messages via intermediaries

The communication reportedly is being conducted through indirect channels, with intermediaries relaying proposals aimed at exploring a possible end to the conflict.

“Messages have been received through various intermediaries to scope out whether an agreement to end the war can be reached,” the source was quoted.

Focus on long-term settlement

The discussions are not limited to a temporary ceasefire but are aimed at a broader resolution to the conflict.

“The proposals being looked at are aimed not merely at achieving a ceasefire, but a concrete agreement to end the conflict between the US and Iran,” the source reportedly said, as cited.

Iran open, but no direct talks sought

Tehran is not actively seeking direct negotiations but reportedly remains open to considering credible proposals.

“Iran is not asking for a meeting or direct talks with the United States but is willing to listen if a plan for a sustainable deal comes within reach that would preserve the national interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the news outlet quoted the source as saying.

Nuclear assurance and sanctions relief

The source reiterated Iran's position on its nuclear programme and sanctions.

The source added that any agreement must also include the removal of all sanctions imposed on Iran.

No comment on Trump statements

The source as per the news outlet declined to comment on public remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding the negotiations, maintaining that Iran's stance on engagement remains consistent.

Trump signals possible de-escalation, Tehran denies talks

Trump has hinted at a potential diplomatic breakthrough in the ongoing conflict with Iran, saying Washington could be moving closer to ending hostilities.

In a social media post on March 23, Trump said he was delaying previously announced plans to strike Iran's power infrastructure by five days, contingent on developments around the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Trump expressed cautious optimism following reported backchannel efforts.

“All I'm saying is we are in the throes of a real possibility of making a deal,” he said.“And I think, if I were a betting man I'd bet for it. But again, I'm not guaranteeing anything.”

He added that his envoys, including Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, had held“very good” talks with unnamed Iranian officials over the weekend.

Hormuz crisis drives urgency

The Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy chokepoint handling roughly 20% of the world's crude supply, has remained effectively shut during the conflict, pushing oil and gas prices higher.

Trump said the decision to hold back on targeting critical infrastructure was linked to these diplomatic efforts.

Iran rejects negotiation claims

Iran, however, firmly denied any high-level engagement with Washington and dismissed Trump's remarks.

“No negotiations have been held with the US,” said Iranian Praliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf in a post on X.

“And fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped,” he added.

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