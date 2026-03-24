Rizzoli To Publish Get Ready With Meredith By Social Media Sensation Meredith Duxbury This September
“I'm so excited to connect with my audience in a new way through this book! Get Ready with Meredith offers a deeper look into my personal journey and is as an all-encompassing guide to my favorite tips, tricks, and self-expression through beauty,” says Duxbury.
With six eight-page gatefolds, a ribbon marker and a foreword written by Charlotte Tilbury, the book is divided into four sections-Skin, Glam, Fashion, and Get Unready With Me-that serve as both a useful and practical beauty guide and a personal manifesto, encouraging readers to embrace their individuality, experiment fearlessly, and feel beautiful from the inside out.
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