Rizzoli To Publish Get Ready With Meredith By Social Media Sensation Meredith Duxbury This September

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As a trusted voice for a new generation seeking authenticity, creativity, and confidence in their daily beauty routines, Meredith Duxbury, in her first book Get Ready with Meredith, guides readers through her world of viral skincare and makeup routines, offering step-by-step insights from serums and moisturizers to the final touches of her signature full-glam looks. Blending personal experience with practical guidance on skincare, glam, fashion, and self-worth, the book goes beyond surface-level routines to explore deeper themes of mental health and self-acceptance.

“I'm so excited to connect with my audience in a new way through this book! Get Ready with Meredith offers a deeper look into my personal journey and is as an all-encompassing guide to my favorite tips, tricks, and self-expression through beauty,” says Duxbury.

With six eight-page gatefolds, a ribbon marker and a foreword written by Charlotte Tilbury, the book is divided into four sections-Skin, Glam, Fashion, and Get Unready With Me-that serve as both a useful and practical beauty guide and a personal manifesto, encouraging readers to embrace their individuality, experiment fearlessly, and feel beautiful from the inside out.