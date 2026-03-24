LOCAL EXPLORERS DEBUTS NEW FUNCTIONALITY FOR THE POPULAR FLORIDA DISTILLERY TRAIL APP, CALLED 'FEATURED LOCATIONS'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Local Explorers, creator of award-winning mobile loyalty apps for trade guilds and destination marketing organizations (DMOs), has introduced a powerful new functionality,“Featured Locations,” to its already engaging digital passport platform. The new Featured Locations functionality sparks even more discovery and visitor engagement by offering additional points and other rewards for visits to targeted venues. This not only gives visitors an extra incentive to patronize businesses they may not have considered but gives DMOs and trade groups a simple and strategic way to promote new businesses, special events and promotions, and under-visited areas.“It provides partners with a targeted way to drive traffic when and where it matters most,” said Jen Cavagnaro, the customer service expert at Local Explorers.

Besides driving foot traffic and rewarding app users with the excitement of discovering new favorite places, the Featured Locations functionality helps keep participating businesses top of mind by incentivizing engagement with the app. Regular updates to Featured Locations keep the app fresh and dynamic, making users want to check back frequently to learn about new featured locations and take advantage of limited-time offers.“By rotating Featured Locations monthly, the app stays relevant and continuously engaging,” Cavagnaro said.

The Featured Locations functionality, developed at the request of the Florida Craft Spirits Association (FCSA ), a Local Explorers client, launched as a new feature on the FCSA's Florida Distillery Trail app, which showcases 40 of the state's best craft distilleries. The team from FCSA proposed the idea to Local Explorers.“We wanted a new way to help drive traffic to the distillery tasting rooms,” said Matt Allen, treasurer of FCSA.“The team and I came up with the featured locations as way to do that.” FCSA plans to promote one to three member distilleries each month through "Featured Locations" and use targeted push notifications to introduce the functionality to app users.

Like all Local Explorers apps, the Florida Distillery Trail app offers users an engaging and convenient way to discover and explore local businesses. App users can locate participating distilleries near them, get guided directions to distilleries of their choice, and learn about their offerings and amenities before they go. The app also incentivizes exploration by serving as a digital passport: Visitors accrue points towards digital badges and prizes by checking into participating locations on the app and earn more points from visits to new locations than from repeat visits.

Local Explorers apps work because each is made to meet the specific needs of its community.“We pride ourselves on being experts in the tourism and regional commerce space, and an important way we continue to grow our expertise is by listening to our clients,” said Susan Erickson, vice president and co-founder of Local Explorers.“When FCSA suggested the idea of featured locations, we realized it was a great idea and were excited to make it happen for them. We also recognized that it was a powerful and efficient way for any DMO to promote seasonal campaigns and drive economic growth in targeted areas.”

Local Explorers are designed to help communities better connect with visitors and local consumers by making it easy for them to discover and patronize local businesses and attractions. Each app is custom branded for the community it serves, and the Local Explorers team offers ongoing, proactive support, from development to training to regular maintenance and updates.

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