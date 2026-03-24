TN Polls: Kamal Haasan's MNM To Support DMK DMDK Gets 10 Seats

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and announced that his party will support DMK in the assembly polls. MNM has decided not to contest the polls. "We will support them very strongly from outside. We will win... They (party cadre) know my vision. They follow my vision... We are centrists. We know that we will not lean," Kamal Haasan told reporters.

DMK Finalises Seat-Sharing with Allies

Earlier in the day, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) reached a seat-sharing agreement with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. DMDK is set to contest 10 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The announcement came after a meeting held between Stalin and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth.

Earlier, the DMK and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) announced their seat-sharing arrangement. During the discussions on seat-sharing arrangements, it was decided that VCK, which is part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest a total of eight Assembly constituencies. Of these, six constituencies will be reserved, and two will be general constituencies.

CPI(M), a constituent of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in five seats. "In a discussion held regarding seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Assembly general election--between the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], P Shanmugam--it was decided that the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a constituent of the Secular Progressive Alliance, will contest in 5 (five) Legislative Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu," a press note from the parties read.

The Congress will contest 28 seats as part of the DMK-led front. (ANI)

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