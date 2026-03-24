Telangana Govt Clarifies No Fuel Shortage, Blames Panic Buying For Queues

The Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Government of Telangana, on Tuesday categorically clarified that there is absolutely no shortage of Petrol, Diesel, or domestic LPG anywhere in the state.

No Shortage, Panic Buying Blamed

According to the release issued by PRO, Civil Supplies, Telangana State, the supply chain from oil refineries to local depots is fully operational, and self-sufficient stock is available to meet the regular daily requirements of all citizens across all districts.

As per the release, the recent reports of long queues and temporary "No Stock" boards at certain retail petrol outlets are strictly the result of sudden, unwarranted panic buying fueled by false rumours. "When citizens unnecessarily rush to fill their tanks to full capacity, it creates an artificial scarcity, despite adequate fuel being available at the depots," the release said.

Logistical Adjustments for Dealers

Furthermore, the release informed that the recent administrative changes regarding advance-payment models by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have caused minor, temporary logistical adjustments for some local dealers.

Strict Action Against Hoarding

To manage the situation and ensure equitable distribution, the Central and State Governments, in close coordination with OMCs and the Police Department, are actively monitoring fuel outlets. Strict action will be taken against anyone found hoarding fuel, engaging in black-marketing, or illegally diverting domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use, the release said.

Appeal to Citizens

The Government also appealed to all citizens to remain calm and avoid panic buying. "We strongly advise the public to trust only official communications and refrain from believing or forwarding unverified rumours on social media," the release stated.

For any queries or to report irregularities, citizens are encouraged to contact the Civil Supplies Toll-Free Helpline: 1967, the release said. (ANI)

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