Asiya Andrabi Gets Life Term BJP Leader Says She Deserved Death

BJP Welcomes Sentence, Calls for Harsher Penalty

BJP leader Altaf Thakur on Tuesday welcomed the life imprisonment sentence to Asiya Andrabi by a special court for her role in terrorism and inciting violence in the Valley, adding that it would have been better if she had been handed the death penalty.

Speaking to ANI on Asiya Andrabi's imprisonment, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said Andrabi's involvement in strikes, stone-pelting, harassment, and radicalising students from schools to universities all caused serious harm, and the sentence should have been even harsher. "A Kashmiri separatist, Asiya Andrabi, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court for her role in terrorism and inciting violence in the Valley. Her involvement in strikes, stone-pelting, harassment, and radicalising students from schools to universities all caused serious harm. We welcome the sentencing, though it should have been even harsher, calling for the death penalty," said the BJP Spokesperson.

NIA Court's Verdict

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi on Tuesday awarded a life sentence to Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and a 30-year jail term to her two associates, Sofi Fehmida and Nahida Nasreen, in a terror case lodged by the National Investigation Agency. Andrabi is the alleged chief of the women's pro-separatist outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

Details of the Sentencing

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh awarded the sentence to three convicts for different offences proved against them.

Aasiya Andrabi is sentenced to life imprisonment for offence of Terror Conspiracy under section 18 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and criminal Conspiracy under section 120 B IPC each, She is sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence of Conspiracy for waging war against India under section 121 A IPC, she is also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the offence of being members or associated with terror organisation under section 38 and for the offence of supporting a terror organisation under section 39 of UAPA each. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)