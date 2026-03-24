Yogi Adityanath Honours Athletes, Highlights Govt's Focus On Sports

CM Yogi Honours Athletes, Highlights Sports Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters and cash awards to international medal-winning athletes, recognising their achievements and contributions to the state's sports culture. During the event, CM Yogi Adityanath addressed the gathering and spoke about the significant progress made in sports development in the state, particularly under his government's leadership.

He said, "There was a time when players had talent but no platform, nor were there sports fields. Land mafias had encroached upon the sports fields. The government's budget money was being lost to corruption." He highlighted the government's efforts to make sports a priority, both in the state and nationwide. "In the country, sports became part of the government's agenda in 2014; before that, sports were a neglected sector. In the state, sports were considered after 2017, and a budget was allocated."

CM Announces Aid for Prayagraj Cold Storage Collapse Victims

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday took cognisance after a part of the cold storage facility building collapsed in the Phaphamau area of Prayagraj and expressed condolences to the victims, according to the CMO. He announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured, and directed that proper medical treatment be provided to those affected.

Official CMO Statement

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident in Phaphamau, Prayagraj, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The Chief Minister also directed that arrangements be made for the proper treatment of the injured," the statement from the CMO said.

Four people have died in the incident. Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said the exact cause of the collapse would be determined only after an investigation. Some reports suggest a possible gas explosion inside the building may have caused the wall to collapse. A committee under the chairmanship of ADM Finance has been formed to investigate the incident. (ANI)

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