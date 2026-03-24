Telangana BJP Slams 'Politically Motivated' Hate Speech Bill By Congress

Telangana BJP has strongly criticised the Congress government for introducing the 'Hate Speech' Bill and the 'Rohit Vemula Act,' calling both proposals "politically motivated" and aimed at silencing opposition voices rather than fostering communal harmony. The party also pointed out that controversies surrounding Rohit Vemula's caste identity have been widely debated in the past.

State BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge NV Subash questioned the very need for introducing a new hate speech law and an additional SC/ST-related legislation when robust provisions already exist within the Indian legal framework to deal with hate speech, incitement, and untouchability. "This raises a fundamental question -- is the Hate Speech Bill intended to strengthen the rule of law, or to selectively silence dissent?" he asked.

Concerns over Selective Enforcement

Subash expressed serious concern over what he described as glaring inconsistencies and hidden intent in the proposed legislation. He challenged the Congress government to clarify whether the law would be applied uniformly, particularly to its perceived ally, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), whose leaders, he alleged, have repeatedly made provocative statements against the Hindu faith without facing adequate legal consequences. "The credibility of this Bill hinges entirely on its impartial enforcement. Will the government act against those who openly insult Hindu beliefs and deities, or will selective silence continue under the guise of political convenience?" Subash asked, accusing the Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics at the cost of social harmony.

Comparison with Karnataka's 'Flawed' Bill

Drawing parallels with developments in Karnataka, Subash termed the Telangana proposal a "copy-paste exercise" of a similar law introduced by the Congress government there. He noted that the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, has already drawn criticism from legal experts for vague definitions and disproportionately stringent penal provisions, raising concerns over potential misuse. "The Telangana government appears to be replicating a flawed legislative model without addressing its inherent ambiguities. Laws that lack clarity often become tools of harassment rather than instruments of justice," he warned.

Warning Against 'Legislative Overreach'

Subash further cautioned the Congress against what he described as legislative overreach driven by political insecurity. "History is replete with examples of governments that enacted draconian measures to suppress opposition, only to face consequences when power changed hands. No party can assume permanence in a democracy," he said.

The BJP also questioned the stance of AIMIM on the proposed legislation, stating that the party's position would be closely watched, as the provisions of the Bill, if applied fairly, would hold all political actors equally accountable.

Call for Withdrawal or Scrutiny

Reiterating its firm opposition, the BJP demanded that the Congress government either withdraw the proposed Hate Speech Bill and reconsider the move to introduce the 'Rohit Vemula Act', or subject both proposals to wider public and legal scrutiny to ensure they do not become tools of political vendetta under the pretext of regulating speech. (ANI)

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