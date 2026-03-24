Trump Gives Hormuz Ultimatum In 48 Hours As Oil Surges

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategic Waterway at Risk

The Strait of Hormuz is also one of the most important routes of oil transit in the world, and its interruption has already attracted international attention. The US stance has been supported by several nations such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, which have put pressure on Iran to allow normal shipping activities. Furthermore, the Gulf countries have also highlighted the necessity to maintain the energy routes steadily to avoid the broader economic impact in case the US attacks. Iran has replied that any assault by the US will be met with attacks on the infrastructure in the region that benefits the US. Energy plants, technology systems, and desalination plants may serve as targets in the case of further escalation, according to the officials. This was also in response to an alleged missile attack associated with Iran on the Haifa refinery in Israel that fueled more tension in the region.

Oil markets responded swiftly to the events, with oil prices rising to approximately 98 dollars per barrel, indicating the increasing supply fears. The traders considered the possibility of extended unrest in the Gulf region, which would constrict global supplies. In addition, analysts observed that strategic reserves might fail to counter lasting supply shocks in the event that the conflict spreads to international markets. The cryptocurrency market revealed a new vulnerability as geopolitical risks rose amidst global markets. Major digital assets suffered losses with investors moving to less risky assets due to uncertainty. The larger risk-off mood thus persisted to press crypto prices even though they have tried to recover in the recent past.

The situation in the financial markets is delicate to any additional update, with each group taking a strong stand. On another indicator, investors are keeping a close eye on any diplomatic happenings that will reduce tensions or avert escalation. Nevertheless, with additional uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, volatility can be expected to continue in the near term in both oil and digital asset markets.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.