ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES BOARD OF DIRECTORS' PROPOSALS



The shareholders approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2025 and voted in favor of a gross dividend of CHF 3.70 per share for the business year 2025, as proposed by the Board of Directors.

The administrative bodies of Sika AG were granted discharge.

The shareholders re-elected all previous members of the Board of Directors, other than Paul Schuler who did not stand for re-election, as well as its Chair Thierry F.J. Vanlancker for another one-year term of office. Barbara Frei and Lukas Gähwiler were newly elected to the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office. Further, the shareholders elected Justin M. Howell, Gordana Landén, and Lukas Gähwiler as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for a one-year term of office.

KPMG AG were re-elected as auditors and Jost Windlin was re-elected as independent proxy. In a non-binding consultative vote, the shareholders approved the 2025 Compensation Report. Further, the Annual General Meeting approved the Board's and the Group Management's future compensation as well as the 2025 Sustainability Report.



MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)The Annual General Meeting of Sika AG took place on March 24, 2026 in Zurich.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

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Media Release