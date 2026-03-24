Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Exchange Update While XRP News And Cardano Price Prediction Target Strong Recovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just announced a breaking Exchange update and the crypto news response was immediate, because the exchange this team has been constructing since day one is now closer to going live than at any point before. Funds passed $8.33 million, large holders keep increasing their positions every week, and the kind of viral energy that only surfaces once or twice in a full cycle is locked on a presale that has not been listed yet on any exchange.

Meanwhile the Cardano price prediction is calling for a new ATH as both ADA and XRP received digital commodity classification from the SEC on March 17, XRP news is back in every headline with the final ETF deadline set for March 27, and the entire market feels ready to move.

This is the exact window that separates wallets that build real wealth from the wallets that watch it happen, and the smartest capital in crypto is moving into Pepeto before the broader market catches up. The question is, why Pepeto?

Crypto News: Pepeto Updates PepetoSwap While XRP News and the Cardano Price Prediction Target Strong Recovery

Pepeto Swap is getting an exchange update while the project draws attention that is impossible to ignore, but before examining why, the large caps need a reality check. The XRP news is loud, but $100 would need a market cap exceeding anything BTC has ever reached, and analyst consensus puts $3 to $5 as the realistic range for this cycle according to 24/7 Wall St. XRP trades at $1.43 with $1.44 billion in ETF inflows and the SEC reviewing final applications with a March 27 deadline. The Cardano price prediction follows the same pattern: the Van Rossem hard fork arrives this month and DeFi TVL hit a record 520 million ADA according to CoinMarketCap, but ADA still trades at $0.26.

Both Cardano and XRP target Strong recovery, but their market caps are now too large for strong multiples from current pricing. That is why well experienced investors hold large caps for stability but add the one early project that could produce what XRP and Cardano cannot, and right now that project is Pepeto based on facts that become clear next.

Pepeto Exchange Draws the Kind of Attention That XRP and Cardano Took Years to Build

PepetoSwap is the reason this crypto news story exists and the reason large wallets keep adding positions every week. The Cardano price prediction keeps underperforming because Cardano proved an important lesson: technology on its own does not move price when upgrades ship everywhere but the chart keeps falling. What moves price is technology combined with demand combined with a daily reason for capital to flow in, and PepetoSwap delivers all three at once.

The exchange connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana where AI blocks risky contracts before listing, tokens cross all three networks at zero cost, and every trade executes at zero fees while Ethereum still costs $5 per swap. BNB showed what happens when a token powers an exchange with real volume: presale entry to $180 billion market cap, and Pepeto does not need a fraction of that market cap to deliver returns that XRP news says could take a decade and that the Cardano price prediction says ADA may never produce.

What makes the math harder to dismiss is what meme energy alone accomplished without any tools, because Dogecoin exploded on nothing but a meme and Elon Musk posts, and Pepe coin, built by the same cofounder now leading Pepeto, hit $11 billion with zero products. None had a functioning product. Now take that viral force, the same cofounder, add a real exchange. It looks impossible for Pepeto to deliver less than DOGE and PEPE combined.

That is exactly why investors are rushing into the Pepeto presale before the listing. The wallets entering now see what early DOGE and PEPE holders saw, a ground-floor entry with the kind of upside that turns a few thousand dollars into the kind of money most people spend a career trying to earn.

Conclusion

According to the crypto news, Cardano price prediction and XRP news both point higher, but the real opportunity of this cycle appears to be Pepeto, and every cycle delivers the same lesson: the wallets that build wealth in crypto are not smarter than everyone else, they simply act without hesitation when the window is open. Crypto remains the most rewarding asset class on earth but that speed makes the best entries disappear in days not months.

Crypto does not care who spotted the opportunity first, it only rewards those who acted on it before the window closed, Pepeto is that opportunity now. Visit the Pepeto official website for full project details before the current stage fills.