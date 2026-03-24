Epirus, General Dynamics Land Systems And Kodiak AI Unveil New Autonomous HPM System For Counter-UAS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leonidas Autonomous Ground Vehicle (AGV) combines Epirus' Leonidas high-power microwave platform, the Kodiak Driver autonomous system and General Dynamics Land Systems' system integration expertise to deliver a mobile, autonomous counter-UAS capability

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epirus, General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) and Kodiak AI (Kodiak) today unveiled Leonidas Autonomous Ground Vehicle (AGV), a mobile, fully autonomous vehicle for counter-UAS, critical point defense and homeland security missions.









Leonidas AGV features Epirus' Leonidas high-power microwave platform integrated onto a commercial-grade truck platform equipped with Kodiak's AI-powered autonomous driving system, the Kodiak Driver. General Dynamics Land Systems served as lead system integrator.

Leonidas AGV delivers a mobile counter-UAS capability that can be operated without human intervention or teleoperated to extend the counter-UAS line of defense across fixed-site and expeditionary mission sets.

Designed for autonomous critical point defense counter-UAS operations, Leonidas AGV can rapidly deploy to pre-planned intercept points or maneuver across a perimeter to protect critical assets from the threat of individual, swarm or fiber-optic controlled drone attacks. Leonidas AGV is well-suited for a range of missions, including defense of military installations, forward operating bases, airports, ports, energy infrastructure and major public events. The system's autonomous and teleoperation modes allow operators to scale coverage, reposition dynamically and maintain continuous coverage from drone threats.

Leonidas AGV showcases the modularity and scalability of Epirus' Leonidas high-power microwave platform, a tested and proven counter-UAS solution that delivers software-defined electromagnetic interference effects to precisely neutralize drone threats. Leonidas safely defeats individual drones and saturation swarm attacks without expending costly and limited interceptors, creating a resilient and low-collateral close-in defense layer for critical assets and infrastructure.

The industry-leading, dual-use Kodiak Driver system enables Leonidas AGV to operate autonomously across a range of complex environments, from structured highways to unstructured off-road environments and everything in between. The system's modular architecture ensures reliable and safe movement in areas where human operation may be inefficient or unsafe. With advanced perception and autonomous navigation, Kodiak Driver allows Leonidas AGV to maneuver dynamically and maintain uninterrupted counter-UAS coverage in contested environments.

“Saturation drone attacks demand a fundamentally different approach to defense,” said Andy Lowery, CEO of Epirus.“Leonidas AGV combines autonomous mobility with high-power microwave effects to deliver a counter-UAS capability that rapidly maneuvers to defeat drone swarms without more boots on the ground. Together with GDLS and Kodiak, we're enabling a new layer of autonomous drone defense for critical assets and infrastructure.”

“We partner with other companies so we can provide best-in-class capabilities to the Army - and the Leonidas AGV is a timely example,” said Keith Barclay, Vice President and General Manager for U.S. Operations at General Dynamics Land Systems.“Integrating leading-edge technology from Epirus and Kodiak into a commercial-based vehicle is one way to ensure American soldiers have the power to win on the battlefield. At GDLS, we're moving faster than ever before, and we think there's a great future for commercially inspired innovations such as Leonidas AGV.”

“Autonomous mobility fundamentally changes how advanced defensive systems can be deployed and operated,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak AI.“By integrating the Kodiak Driver with Epirus' Leonidas platform and GDLS' integration expertise, we are demonstrating how commercially developed autonomy enables mobile counter-UAS capabilities that protect critical assets and keep warfighters out of harm's way. This collaboration directly meets the U.S. military's need for scalable, adaptable and cost-effective autonomous ground vehicles.” A full-scale Leonidas AGV prototype will be on display at Booth 801 at the AUSA Global Force Symposium & Exhibition in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Epirus:

Epirus is a high-growth technology company dedicated to overcoming the asymmetric challenges inherent to the future of national security. Epirus' flagship technology, Leonidas, is a software defined, energy-based high-power microwave platform, built using intelligent power management techniques that allow power-hungry systems to do more with less. For more information on Epirus' solutions or to request an interview with subject matter experts, please contact ....

About General Dynamics Land Systems:

Land Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production, fielding and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company's extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies.

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ: KDK) was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology that is designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea-it is operating without a human driver today. Kodiak serves customers in both commercial trucking and the public sector. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service. The Kodiak Driver is also being utilized in the public sector, where Kodiak believes it can support national security initiatives and critical government applications. Kodiak's press kit with videos and images can be found HERE.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at