INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Sunrun Inc. - RUN

The investigation concerns whether Sunrun and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 26, 2026, Sunrun issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, Sunrun reported a 30% decrease in net subscriber value, citing the impact of higher funding costs, inflationary pressures from tariffs, and other cost increases, as well as lower total subscriber additions. Sunrun also guided to negative growth in 2026, projecting $5.0 billion in aggregate subscriber value, $850 million in net value creation, and $350 million in cash generation, compared to $5.6 billion, $1.0 billion, and $377 million generated in 2025, respectively.

On this news, Sunrun's stock price fell $7.17 per share, or 35.11%, to close at $13.25 per share on February 27, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980