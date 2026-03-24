MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto opened a new presale stage after the previous one closed ahead of schedule, confirming that capital is flowing into this project faster than anything the crypto market has produced in years. Funds crossed $8.33 million and investors are entering at a pace that forced the team to push the timeline forward. Across every crypto news outlet and social media platform, the comparisons between Pepeto and early Shiba Inu are growing louder, and the market finally looks ready to move after March turned positive for bitcoin price following two consecutive red months.

This article covers the Bitcoin price prediction, where the market stands right now, and why those Shiba Inu comparisons are forming around Pepeto.

Crypto News: Pepeto Opens New Stage as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250K With March Turning Green

Pepeto opened a new stage after the fast close of the last one, and this is in the crypto news today because the market is shifting in a direction that benefits early positioned projects. Despite today's brief correction below $70k levels, Bitcoin price hit $71,043 on March 24 and March turned positive at +6.66% after January lost 10% and February dropped 15%, breaking what would have been the longest losing streak since 2018 according to CryptoNews. Hoskinson projected Bitcoin at $250,000 based on fixed supply and institutional demand, and Kiyosaki repeated the same target. Long term holder selling has ended and institutional flows keep climbing according to Fortune, which means the supply squeeze behind every major rally is already forming.

The Bitcoin price prediction keeps getting stronger because what is unfolding in crypto is a permanent shift in global finance, and the institutions entering are constructing infrastructure for a system that runs on blockchain. Pepeto is positioning inside that future with a real exchange solving problems across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana.

The crypto news points to Bitcoin price at $71,043 heading toward $250,000, a strong for a trillion dollar asset, but the multiplier that transforms portfolios comes from projects positioned before listing, and The often called“The Next Shiba Inu” Pepeto with $8.33 million raised during deep fear sits exactly there.

Pepeto In Focus as Shiba Inu Comparisons Grow

The crypto market forgets most stories quickly but never the returns that changed lives. Nothing in crypto news history comes close to Shiba Inu gaining 49,000,000% and converting positions worth almost nothing into portfolios exceeding what most people earn across a career. The holders who waited even few days watched that window close while others posted seven figure screenshots once Shiba Inu listed on Binance. That viral growth cannot be manufactured, and it turned a token with zero products into a name that dominated every crypto news feed within hours.

That identical energy is forming around Pepeto right now regardless of any Bitcoin price prediction. Early believers spread the word faster than the team can track, imitation tokens keep surfacing because demand outpaced every channel, and organic conversations on X, Telegram, and Reddit match the speed that formed around Shiba Inu before the breakout.

What separates Pepeto is straightforward. Shiba Inu had nothing functional and crashed 93% once excitement cooled. Pepeto does not face that risk.

" Meme="" coins="" remain="" one="" of="" the="" strongest="" forces="" in="" crypto,="" but="" today's="" market="" does="" not="" reward="" attention="" without="" infrastructure.="" I="" left="" Pepe="" because="" my="" vision="" went="" beyond="" what="" that="" project="" was="" willing="" to="" become.="" Pepeto="" is="" the="" complete="" build,="" utility="" that="" supports="" the="" price="" long="" after="" launch,="" not="" just="" on="" listing="" day.="" The="" Binance="" executive="" joining="" our="" team="" gave="" us="" the="" exchange-level="" expertise="" this="" project="" needed="" to="" compete="" at="" the="" highest="" level.="" I="" believe="" Pepeto="" will="" be="" the="" project="" that="" defines="" this="" cycle,="" and="" I="" have="" never="" been="" more="" excited="" to="" see="" what="" happens="" after="" launch,"="" said="" the="" Pepeto="" project="" lead="" and="" cofounder="" of="" the="" original="" Pepe="" />



Conclusion

The crypto news confirms it, the Bitcoin price prediction points to new highs, ETF flows are accelerating, and the bull cycle is loading. This is a critical window. Once the market moves, the entries available today disappear permanently.

The investors who positioned before the move are the ones who capture the returns everyone else chases for the rest of the year. Pepeto with its proven $11 billion founding team, verified exchange, 194% APY staking, and going viral now is the opportunity that separates portfolios that perform from portfolios that transform overnight. The new stage opened after the last one closed ahead of schedule. It will not stay available for long.

Visit the Pepeto official website for more information about the potential Next Shiba Inu before the current stage closes.

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The Bitcoin price prediction according to Hoskinson and Kiyosaki on crypto news reports, both target $250,000 while institutional allocations keep climbing, long term holder selling has ended, and March turned positive after two consecutive red months.

How does Pepeto compare to early Shiba Inu?

Pepeto carries the same viral energy as Shiba Inu but has a real exchange, a SolidProof audit, and 194% APY staking that SHIB never had.

What is the best crypto to buy now?

Pepeto leads as the best crypto to buy now with $8.33 million raised, Solidproof audits, zero-fee exchange tools, and a Binance listing approaching.







